NFL Week 6: Saints Offense and Defense Snap Counts And Playing Time Percentages
The Saints used Monday as a recovery day following their disheartening loss to the Bucs. New Orleans put out an estimated injury report to lead off the short week, and we'll take a closer look at the snap counts and stats from Week 6.
Saints Offensive Snap Counts - Week 6
The Saints offense gained 303 total net yards (81 rushing, 222 passing) and averaged 4.6 yards/play. They went 4/13 on 3rd Down (30.7%) and 2/4 in the Red Zone (50%). New Orleans converted their lone 4th Down attempt and went 2/2 in Goal to Go.
- Landon Young, Nick Saldiveri, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Connor McGovern, Spencer Rattler - 70 (100%) The Bucs started dialing up the pressure at the end of the first half and then brought tons of looks to get hurried throws and more. They finished with 5 sacks on Rattler. As for the rook, he went 22/40 for 243 yards with a touchdown and 2 picks in his first outing. He had a 60.7 rating to close it out. I think the second quarter was a good one for him and you could see that he can make pro style throws and handle himself, so you could say it was a mixed bag given how the second half went.
- Rashid Shaheed - 57 (81%) Shaheed had the big punt return for a touchdown that help fuel a second quarter flurry, but caught just 1 of his 7 targets for 11 yards. He also had a rush attempt for 2 yards. Now the concern is that he might miss some time after leaving the final quarter with a knee injury.
- Juwan Johnson - 54 (77%) Johnson ended up catching all 3 of his targets for 48 yards, which included a long of 27. He had one big hookup wiped out due to an illegal shift on the offense. He should continue to get more looks with Rattler at the helm.
- Alvin Kamara - 52 (74%) Kamara played through injury again and had 13 carries for 40 yards (3.1 yards/carry) while getting into the end zone on the ground via a 4-yard run. He caught 5 of his 8 targets for 24 yards and dropped a couple of passes, which is part of the uncharacteristic things Dennis Allen has talked about happening.
- Bub Means - 50 (71%) With Olave getting injured, Means stepped up to get 5 catches for 45 yards and a score from 10 yards out on a pretty hookup. He was targeted 8 times on the day and ended up having a thumb injury. However, he was labeled as a full participant in Monday's practice.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. - 36 (51%)
- Foster Moreau - 34 (49%) Moreau led the way in the receiving yards department, finishing with 54 on both of his targets. The long hookup from Rattler that went for 41 yards was a good one.
- Mason Tipton - 29 (41%)
- Jordan Mims - 16 (23%) Mims finally saw some game action, getting a single carry for 5 yards and caught 2 of his 4 targets for 13 yards. His role may diminish again with Kendre Miller set to return.
- Adam Prentice - 12 (17%)
- Dallin Holker - 5 (7%) One play saw Holker get wide open in the end zone, but Rattler had took off and must not have seen him.
- Jamaal Williams - 3 (4%) Another week and another decline in the Jamaal Williams usage. Kendre Miller is supposed to return on Thursday, so we'll see if Williams is even active at this point.
- Chris Olave - 2 (3%) Olave is in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet hit, which will surely draw a fine. The ball was stripped even before the hit, which was a costly turnover. With the short week in play, it's tough to see him passing this, but we'll know more on Tuesday.
Week 6 - Offensive Three Stars
- Bub Means
- Spencer Rattler
- Alvin Kamara
Saints Defensive Snap Counts - Week 6
Where do you even begin here? When you statistically turn in the second worst yardage performance in franchise history at 594 yards that would even make the 2012 defense laugh, it's bad. Tampa had 277 yards rushing and 317 yards passing, averaging a whopping 8.3 yards/play. They went 6/10 (60%) on 3rd Down, 4/5 (80%) in the Red Zone and converted all 3 Goal to Go opportunities. The defensive effort was sloppy in the second half, and the amount of missed tackles were vast. Singling out any one particular player when the performance was this rough is folly.
- Jordan Howden, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Paulson Adebo - 77 (100%) Any time your two cornerbacks and starting safety lead the way in tackles (10 each), it's not a particularly good thing. Adebo had a pass interference call but then had a pick to help make up for it. He also had 2 pass breakups. Demario Davis had 6 total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted). If it means anything, Howden was the highest graded Saints defender at 75.1 and was second on the team only behind Trevor Penning (82.1).
- Alontae Taylor - 59 (77%) Taylor left due to a shoulder injury but returned. He had 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) to go along with a tackle for loss and pass defense.
- Carl Granderson - 58 (75%)
- Chase Young - 57 (74%)
- Willie Gay - 53 (69%) The only player to get a sack on Baker Mayfield, Willie Gay finished with 4 total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted), a QB hit, tackle for loss and had 2 pass breakups. One of those fell into the hands of Johnathan Abram.
- Johnathan Abram - 48 (62%) Abram ended up playing more due to Tyrann Mathieu getting hurt. He had 7 total tackles (3 solo, 4 assisted), the pick and a pass breakup on the day. The most bizarre thing was him going down before the snap and no one seeing it or getting the timeout in and he went into the blue medical tent with a back injury.
- Bryan Bresee - 43 (56%)
- Nathan Shepherd - 42 (55%)
- Khalen Saunders - 41 (53%)
- Cam Jordan - 40 (52%) Jordan had a pass breakup and big interception, but just a combined tackle aside of that. It was a big play for him and was a big reason why the Saints had their surge.
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, John Ridgeway - 18 (23%)
- Tyrann Mathieu - 16 (21%) Mathieu left with a forearm contusion, and he should be available on Thursday. If there's any magic left in the tank for New Orleans, he needs to be the one to get the team going.
- J.T. Gray - 15 (19%) Gray came in for snaps when Johnathan Abram got hurt. He was one of two healthy safeties that were available. He was credited with a forced fumble and had 2 solo tackles.
- Payton Turner - 14 (18%)
- Anfernee Orji - 9 (12%)
- D'Marco Jackson - 8 (10%)
Special Teams Top Reps
- Isaiah Foskey, J.T. Gray, Anfernee Orji - 32
- Payton Turner - 26
- D'Marco Jackson -25
- Rico Payton - 23