Rashid Shaheed Injury Update: Saints' All-Pro Returner, Starting WR Could Miss Time
It just goes from bad to worse for the Saints. Their initial injury report had 17 players listed on it for Thursday night's game against the Broncos, and one particular injury is concerning. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill is reporting that Rashid Shaheed's knee injury could force him to miss some time.
"Rashid Shaheed is getting his knee checked for severity of injury after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. There's some concern he could miss time but will know more after checks, per source."
Shaheed had the big punt return for a touchdown and logged a good bit of snaps with Chris Olave going down with a concussion. He was targeted 7 times on the day, hauling in just 1 catch for 11 yards. Olave is in the protocol, and there's a real chance New Orleans won't have their starting two wide receivers when they play Denver. Equanimeous St. Brown, Kevin Austin Jr. and Jermaine Jackson are options on the practice squad.