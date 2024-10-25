NFL Week 8: Saints Get Encouraging Bill of Health On Final Injury Report
This might be the best Saints finally injury report of the season. The team only ruled out two players for Sunday, and they’re officially in position to get some big players back into the mix. Here's how Week 8's injury report looks for New Orleans, and you can check out our practice notes here.
Week 8 Saints Final Injury Report
OUT
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
DOUBTFUL
- Derek Carr (oblique)
Chris Olave officially cleared the concussion protocol and will be back in the lineup on Sunday. Pete Werner ended up being a full participant on Friday, which is going to be a big boost for the Saints defense. Khalen Saunders was also upgraded to full. Cesar Ruiz (knee), Taysom Hill (rib) and Lucas Patrick (chest) are expected to be back.
Dennis Allen said there’s a chance Derek Carr could be the team’s emergency third quarterback on Sunday, but he hasn’t practiced all week. New Orleans listed him as doubtful last weekend, but ended up putting him as an inactive.
The team leaves for Los Angeles this afternoon, which is normal in order to get accustomed to the time change.