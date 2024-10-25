NFL Week 8 Spotlight: Health Boost for Saints, Practice Insights Revealed
The final Saints practice is in the books, and Friday's open session made available to the media didn't give us many changes from yesterday. New Orleans had the same absences, with Derek Carr (oblique), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) and Kendal Vickers all not spotted.
The Saints are trending in the right direction to have some major players back in the mix for Week 8's game against the Chargers. Cesar Ruiz (knee), Connor McGovern (back), Chris Olave (concussion) and Taysom Hill (rib) were all upgraded to full participants on Thursday, while we'll keep tabs on Pete Werner (hamstring). Cedrick Wilson Jr. was downgraded from limited to a non-participant. I've seen Saldiveri around, so that wouldn't be too concerning at this point.
We'll get the final injury report later on Friday with full game designations, but again, it's trending in the right direction for the Saints to at least be more competitive this weekend. Spencer Rattler will get the start for a third straight game, and the expectation is that Carr could be ready to go when they play the Panthers on the road in Week 9.