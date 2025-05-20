NFL Writer Calls Saints' Tyler Shough-Led QB Room 'Laughable'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr shockingly entered a medical retirement following a shoulder injury that would have required surgery to play again. With Carr out of the picture, the Saints are left with a quarterback room of Jake Haener, Tyler Shough, and Spencer Rattler following New Orleans' decision to draft Shough at the top of the second round of the NFL Draft.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently shared some harsh criticism of the Saints' quarterback room, even going as far as to call it "laughable" following Carr's shocking retirement.
"The shocking retirement of Derek Carr has put the New Orleans Saints in an interesting situation," Scataglia wrote. "Tyler Shough was a second-round pick, but many did not seem to think he was worthy of that selection. When you look at the Saints QB room overall, you can see a path where the room just gets totally reset in 2026.
"And with a first-year head coach, this team could compete for the no. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft."
It's hard to be optimistic about this trio of quarterbacks. Rattler and Haener both showed what they're made of last season and it was hard to watch. Shough is on the older side of being a rookie, but he still has quite a bit of talent. If he can put the pieces together, the rookie signal caller has a chance to be a decent NFL quarterback.
But that doesn't change the fact the Saints have the worst overall quarterback room in football and it's not particularly close.
