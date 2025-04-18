Saints News Network

NFL Writer Reveals Saints' NFL Draft 'Nightmare Scenario'

What if Shedeur Sanders isn't what he's cracked out to be?

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints put together a solid offseason until the news came out that veteran quarterback Derek Carr could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.

Because of this injury, the 2025 NFL Draft has become much more important for the Saints. New Orleans needs to add a quarterback, and it seems like the front office is eyeing Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the top ten picks of the draft.

Sanders is widely seen as the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft, but some analysts don't believe he's worth a top ten selection.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently revealed what the "nightmare scenario" would be for each team. When he got to the Saints, Gagnon revealed the nightmare scenario involves drafting the aforementioned Sanders, but it doesn't end there.

"They draft Shedeur Sanders to replace Derek Carr and all of the worst fears many analysts have come true," Gagnon wrote.

Many analysts don't expect Sanders to be worth this pick, but it still seems likely the Saints will land him. The Saints are desperate for a young signal caller and this kind of desperation could lead to them making a bad decision.

The best-case scenario for the Saints is that they land Sanders and he turns out to be an All-Pro level signal caller who can eventually lead the Saints to the playoffs and beyond. The worst-case scenario is that Sanders is the next first round quarterback who flops and turns into a huge bust.

