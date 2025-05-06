NFL Writer Expects Saints To Target QB In 2026 Despite Tyler Shough Addition
The New Orleans Saints needed a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and decided on Louisville's Tyler Shough at the top of the second round.
A lot of experts hated this pick, but it's way too early to tell whether or not Shough will be worth it in New Orleans. In fact, the hate he's received might be the biggest overreaction of the offseason, albeit I wasn't a huge fan of the selection either.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently suggested the Saints would target a quarterback in 2026 despite selecting Shough in the second round this offseason.
"The Saints just spent a top 40 selection on a quarterback -- Louisville's Tyler Shough, who'll be 26 in September, which is the main problem with said selection regarding long-term viability at the position in New Orleans," Trapasso wrote. "Unrelated: Shough will probably be the last player born in the 1990s (or 1900s, however you want to look at it), to be selected in the NFL Draft.
"Sure, Shough could hit, and the Saints would have the answer they've been looking for since Drew Brees retired. I don't feel fantastic about him doing enough as a rookie, with this reasonably barren New Orleans roster around him, to halt all suggestions about the Saints being in on the 2026 quarterback draft market."
It would be quite surprising to see the Saints move on from Shough so quickly. They used a top-50 pick to land him. It's not like he was a sixth or seventh round lottery ticket prospect.
But if they're bad enough with Shough at the helm to land the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the draft, things could change and the Saints could chase a new quarterback to replace Shough.
