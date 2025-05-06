Saints Predicted To Land No. 1 Pick, Draft Generational QB In 2026 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints are a bit of a disaster right now. They're likely to be without Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season and they don't have a franchise guy in their quarterback room.
That might seem like a bold statement considering the Saints drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough at the top of the second round, but it's hard to imagine Shough taking over as a franchise signal caller, especially considering he's almost 26 years old already.
Travis May of A To Z Sports recently predicted the Saints would land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and use it to select Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Manning would presumably come in to replace Shough at quarterback.
"However, if the stars align perfectly, Texas wins a national championship, and Arch Manning looks like a ready-made first overall pick, he might just declare," May wrote. "And if the Saints are sitting there with the first overall pick, giving Arch a chance to go play for the same team his grandfather was quarterback of for 10+ years? This would be too perfect a situation to pass up. He just has to put together an absolutely immaculate 2025 season first."
It's not shocking to predict the Saints will land pick No. 1, especially if the team is handed to Shough from day one. But it is a bit shocking to expect Manning to come to the league next season, though May noted it was a bit of a long shot.
However, if Manning has a great college season and declares for the draft, it would be shocking to see him go anywhere other than No. 1 or No. 2. If the Saints have the opportunity to pick him, they would be foolish not to.
