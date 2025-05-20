NFL Writer Reveals Putrid 2025 Saints Season Prediction
The New Orleans Saints' entire franchise has been flipped upside down this offseason, and it all revolves around the quarterback position.
Derek Carr opted to retire because of a brutal shoulder injury and the Saints are left with one of the worst quarterback rooms in football.
They're seemingly going to be led by second round pick Tyler Shough this season. Shough has a lot of potential, but he's far from a polished prospect which could lead to a shaky season for New Orleans.
Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone recently shared their record prediction for the Saints this season and the New Orleans faithful might want to close their ears. Bedinger predicted the Saints would go 3-14 and considered the three wins as "generous."
"Three wins for the Saints is being generous at this point, and the quarterback situation is a big reason why. I think if you have the Saints on your schedule in 2025, you’re almost penciling that in as a win," Bedinger wrote. "The Saints might be able to upset a division rival or two since you play those teams twice, and they might catch another team on a bad week or a backup QB at some point this season. I just don’t see this team being overly competitive with Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough."
Three wins could be a stretch for the Saints. Last season without Carr, they seemed lifeless. If Shough doesn't run away with the quarterback job and show a lot of promise, New Orleans could be left with the same two quarterbacks who struggled tremendously last season.
The supporting cast around the quarterback isn't going to be great either. First year head coach Kellen Moore has his hands full with this Saints roster.
