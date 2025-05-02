Under-The-Radar Saints Selection Tabbed NFL Draft's 'Best Value Pick'
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason needing to add at cornerback. The team proceeded to lose Paulson Adebo in free agency which made the issue even bigger for New Orleans.
As the NFL Draft approached, it was clear the Saints were going to need a defensive back or two during the three-day event. The Saints didn't use any of their top picks to select a cornerback, but that doesn't mean they didn't add one at all.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently listed the Saints' selection of Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley as the team's best value pick in the NFL Draft.
"The New Orleans Saints already have a relatively solid group of corners in Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Ugo Amadi," Sobleski wrote. "However, two of the three are scheduled to be free agents after this season.
"Louisville's Quincy Riley was quietly one of college football's best cover corners over the last two seasons. He finished second among all cornerbacks with 23 forced incompletions during that stretch, according to Pro Football Focus. He plays and looks much faster on the field than how he tests."
Riley has the potential to step into a big role for the Saints from day one. He's a solid cover corner with the ability to develop quite a bit over the next few years. He has solid speed and good burst to make up ground on wide receivers.
The Saints needed a cornerback and were able to grab a solid option later in the draft than many expected.
