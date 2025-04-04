NFL Writer Predicts Saints Will Make Shocking NFL Draft Decision
The New Orleans Saints put together a disappointing season last year, but on the bright side, they landed a top ten pick in the NFL Draft because of it.
With this pick, the Saints have been connected to a lot of different prospects. They could select a quarterback or even trade up to land one. New Orleans could also fill a huge need at wide receiver or cornerback.
Instead of selecting Will Johnson, Tyler Warren, Shedeur Sanders, or Shemar Stewart, NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia predicted the Saints would select Marshall's edge rusher Mike Green.
"We’ve had Mike Green going as high as the top 10 of some mock drafts and he dropped to the 20s in another recent one," Scataglia wrote. "I don’t know exactly what to make of his stock right now because we don’t really have a fly on the wall in NFL buildings where they will be discussing his off-field situations in more detail. Teams will need to clear Green as a person before using a premium pick on him, but he might have the highest ceiling of any rusher in this class."
Green has one of the highest ceilings in the entire draft. If he can put all the pieces together, he could be an elite edge rusher at the highest level. The Saints need an edge rusher, so this pick makes sense with that in mind.
But the pick has the Saints passing on Sanders to select Green. A decision like this is a franchise-altering one and could end up reminiscent of 31 teams passing on Lamar Jackson if Sanders turns into an All-Pro talent.
It's not often that the second-best quarterback in the draft falls to pick No. 9, but the Saints would need to capitalize on it if he does.
