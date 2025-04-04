NFL Writer Reveals Saints' 'Dream Scenario' In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have made a few solid moves this offseason while making a couple of questionable moves as well. Either way, they're under the leadership of new head coach Kellen Moore, who has a winning background. Derek Carr is the team's quarterback for now, but it's hard to imagine the Saints winning a Super Bowl with him at the helm, so there's a chance they look for a long term signal caller in the near future.
There's no better place to do this than the NFL Draft. The Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the first round of the draft and some have speculated they could be in the market to trade up to acquire a quarterback, likely Shedeur Sanders from Colorado.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently revealed what he believes the Saints' dream scenario would be in the first round of the draft, and it doesn't involve New Orleans trading up.
"Sanders drops, and they take a chance on a potential franchise quarterback without trading up," Gagnon wrote.
As obvious as it sounds, yes, a potential top three pick dropping all the way to pick No. 9 would be their dream scenario. But, for very obvious reasons, this isn't likely at all. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New York Jets are picking ahead of New Orleans. If Sanders falls all the way to the Jets at No. 7, it's hard to imagine they'll pass on him even though New York just signed Justin Fields.
Either way, landing Sanders at pick No. 9 and pairing him with Coach Moore would be huge for the future in New Orleans.
