NFL Writer Reveals Saints' 'Dream Scenario' In NFL Draft

One NFL writer recently revealed the Saints' dream NFL Draft scenario.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have made a few solid moves this offseason while making a couple of questionable moves as well. Either way, they're under the leadership of new head coach Kellen Moore, who has a winning background. Derek Carr is the team's quarterback for now, but it's hard to imagine the Saints winning a Super Bowl with him at the helm, so there's a chance they look for a long term signal caller in the near future.

There's no better place to do this than the NFL Draft. The Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the first round of the draft and some have speculated they could be in the market to trade up to acquire a quarterback, likely Shedeur Sanders from Colorado.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently revealed what he believes the Saints' dream scenario would be in the first round of the draft, and it doesn't involve New Orleans trading up.

"Sanders drops, and they take a chance on a potential franchise quarterback without trading up," Gagnon wrote.

As obvious as it sounds, yes, a potential top three pick dropping all the way to pick No. 9 would be their dream scenario. But, for very obvious reasons, this isn't likely at all. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New York Jets are picking ahead of New Orleans. If Sanders falls all the way to the Jets at No. 7, it's hard to imagine they'll pass on him even though New York just signed Justin Fields.

Either way, landing Sanders at pick No. 9 and pairing him with Coach Moore would be huge for the future in New Orleans.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

