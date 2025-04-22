NFL Writer Shockingly Predicts Saints Won't Draft QB With No. 9 Pick
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of needs on their roster, but the biggest need might be at the most important position: quarterback.
Saints star quarterback Derek Carr is set to potentially miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. The QB room behind Carr is one of the worst units in the league.
Because of this, the Saints have been heavily connected to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 9 or Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart in the second round. It's clear the Saints need to draft a quarterback, but not everybody sees it this way.
Adam Holt of AtoZ Sports recently made the shocking prediction that the Saints wouldn't draft a quarterback at pick No. 9 during this off-season's NFL Draft despite the team's glaring need for one.
"The closer we get, the less it feels like the Saints will pick a quarterback with the ninth overall selection," Holt wrote. "If the Saints want to grab Jaxson Dart as their QB in this year's draft, they won't do it with that top ten pic, either. Instead, they'll hope to select him in round two or move up with their second-round pick to secure him, ahead of some other teams like the Browns or Giants."
Even if the Saints opt to pass on Dart and Sanders at pick No. 9, they need to draft a quarterback at some point during the three-day event.
It would be a franchise disaster if the Saints leave the draft without drafting a quarterback.
I'm not saying the Saints need to trade up or reach on Sanders or Dart, but they need to select somebody. Whether it's Sanders at pick No. 9 or a quarterback in the later rounds, the front office wouldn't be able to explain to the fans that their 2025 QB room is Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
