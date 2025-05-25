Saints News Network

NFL Writer Suggests Saints May Cut Ties With 2023 NFL Draft Pick

The Saints might look to cut ties with one of their 2023 draft selections.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) hands off to running back Kendre Miller (25) against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a roller coaster of an offseason, and it's mainly revolved around the quarterback position. With Derek Carr retiring and the Saints drafting Tyler Shough in the second round, it seems like they have their quarterback of the future.

But they need to make a few pressing decisions with their skill position players.

Bob Rose of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could cut ties with running back Kendre Miller if everything doesn't go perfectly for the 2023 draft selection.

"Miller has certainly flashed explosive potential, both as a runner and receiver. However, his availability has always been a major issue," Rose wrote. "In his two seasons with the Saints, Miller has missed 20 of a possible 34 games with various injuries. 

"A third-round pick out of TCU in the 2023 NFL draft, Miller's spot with the new coaching staff may not be secure if he can't stay on the field. Frankly, it has become unwise to count on him being in the lineup. Desperate for a backfield complement to Alvin Kamara, the Saints re-signed veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire, used a sixth-round choice on Kansas RB Devin Neal, and brought in undrafted Delaware rookie Marcus Yarns."

Miller might be too talented to cut at this point. He's had his fair share of injury issues, but his talent is undeniable. If he can stay healthy, he's likely the No. 2 or No. 3 running back in New Orleasns, which makes him too valuable to cut at this point.

But the pressure has been turned up on the 2023 draft selection. If he doesn't show up and show out for the Saints this preseason, he could find himself off the roster.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

