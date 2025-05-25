NFL Writer Suggests Saints May Cut Ties With 2023 NFL Draft Pick
The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a roller coaster of an offseason, and it's mainly revolved around the quarterback position. With Derek Carr retiring and the Saints drafting Tyler Shough in the second round, it seems like they have their quarterback of the future.
But they need to make a few pressing decisions with their skill position players.
Bob Rose of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could cut ties with running back Kendre Miller if everything doesn't go perfectly for the 2023 draft selection.
"Miller has certainly flashed explosive potential, both as a runner and receiver. However, his availability has always been a major issue," Rose wrote. "In his two seasons with the Saints, Miller has missed 20 of a possible 34 games with various injuries.
"A third-round pick out of TCU in the 2023 NFL draft, Miller's spot with the new coaching staff may not be secure if he can't stay on the field. Frankly, it has become unwise to count on him being in the lineup. Desperate for a backfield complement to Alvin Kamara, the Saints re-signed veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire, used a sixth-round choice on Kansas RB Devin Neal, and brought in undrafted Delaware rookie Marcus Yarns."
Miller might be too talented to cut at this point. He's had his fair share of injury issues, but his talent is undeniable. If he can stay healthy, he's likely the No. 2 or No. 3 running back in New Orleasns, which makes him too valuable to cut at this point.
But the pressure has been turned up on the 2023 draft selection. If he doesn't show up and show out for the Saints this preseason, he could find himself off the roster.