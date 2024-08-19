Preseason Insight: What Did We Learn About the Saints?
The Saints wrapped up their time in California and also Week 2 of the preseason after taking on the 49ers Sunday evening. The team ultimately lost 16-10, but gave us some really good insight as we get closer to the regular season. Here's some more things we learned about New Orleans.
The Run Game Can Be The Saints Offense's Friend
The Saints have maintained the importance of being able to run the football first under this Klint Kubiak offense, and they put that out there on their touchdown drive. It went for 95 yards and took 16 plays, and 8 of those were runs that resulted in 49 yards on the ground. Jamaal Williams looked really good out there, and the better news is that the ofensive line was putting in work. It might not have been the first team defense for the 49ers, but it's a start for New Orleans.
Trevor Penning Held Up Fine
One of the biggest things I wanted to see going into this game was what Trevor Penning would do. I suggested 20-30 snaps or even possibly a whole game's worth of action, and he ended up with 32 snaps on Sunday. Now yes, Penning didn't go up against the top-tier defensive line of the 49ers, but you also have to start somewhere to build the confidence and hopefully move forward from here. The main takeaway is that you should be encouraged by his outing.
No One Distanced Themselves In the Backup QB Competition
Jake Haener had a great week of practice, while Spencer Rattler struggled a little coming off his thigh contusion. Rattler got second team reps like we thought and it was tough out there for him. Haener also struggled, being off on some of his throws early and almost throwing a pick in the process. He had a chance to put a bow on the game with a final drive, but came up just short. Like Dennis Allen said, there was some good and some bad with each. The job is still Haener's, but no one has pulled away or made movement based on Sunday night.
The Injury Bug Was Contagious
It wasn't a good sign seeing both Dallin Holker and Kevin Rader getting hurt in warmups before anything actually happen. Holker hurt his ankle and was unavailable, which was a major bummer. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious. However, he wasn't the only player to get hurt. Second round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry hurt his knee, and it appears that a major injury was avoided. We'll see how this potentially affects his timetable.
Other players who popped into the tent included Cesar Ruiz, Tyrann Mathieu and Khristian Boyd. Boyd is fine, as well as Ruiz and Mathieu. However, it's not exactly ideal seeing key players getting hurt at this stage of the preseason. Sincere Haynesworth suffered an MCL sprain, and I was told once he got the news that he tried to go back in and wanted to play. Rico Payton also got hurt during the game, but I was told he's good to go after further imaging. New Orleans was already down plenty of players, so we'll see if getting back home brings some of them back in the mix and who might join the list.
Quick Hits
- You didn't see the whole version of the Saints offense on Sunday, but you saw some bits and pieces to it. For instance, the usage for Taysom Hill and the impact he will have this season is something we've seen all training camp.
- Thought Jordan Mims did a nice job overall. It's going to be fascinating to see whether or not Kendre Miller makes it back onto the field and how much time he will have to try to make the final roster.
- Rico Payton has been steadily emerging after a tough start to camp. He's easily been one of the most improved players and has put together two really strong outings. He's one to watch.
- Was really disappointed in not seeing Isaiah Foskey make some plays and also Payton Turner missing a few. The Saints need those two, and it just wasn't their night.
- Chase Young is a beast and might be one of the best pickup in years if this keeps up.
- Really solid game from Anfernee Orji. I mentioned last night that the Saints are becoming a bit of a linebacker factory. He's had a pretty solid camp and could sneak on to the final roster if it continues.