Top Players to Watch in Saints vs. 49ers Preseason Primetime Clash

The Saints enter their second preseason game looking to get more answers for their final roster, and here's some players that are jostling for positions.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A lot of eyes will be on the Saints and 49ers Sunday night, as they're one of the games that will conclude Week 2 of the preseason. It'll be nationally televised on FOX, which can be good or bad, depending on what side of the fence you're on. Naturally, we're going to paying close attention to what New Orleans does in their second outing. We're supposed to see the starters again, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

Like I gave you last week, here's my list of players you should hone in on.

Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning at Saints training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
To say there is a microscope on the Saints left tackle is a bit of an understatement. If there's one starter that needs to see plenty of action against the 49ers, it's Trevor Penning. New Orleans needs to get a thorough evaluation here, and 20-30 snaps are not out of the question. Going the distance would also not be a bad thing. Dennis Allen has stated that they need to get him reps, and this is where it should come. This Klint Kubiak offense won't work without an offensive line, and he's a missing piece of a puzzle that isn't close to being solved.

Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener

Spencer Rattler gets into the end zone on his first drive.
Even with Derek Carr starting, this backup quarterback battle is going to be exciting to watch unfold over the next couple of weeks. Based on training camp practices and the last preseason game, we're expecting Spencer Rattler to be No. 2 in this game. Both should get some good work in on Sunday, and both quarterbacks were able to help put up points for the Saints offense en route to a last-minute win.

Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler have their unique sets of skills they bring to the table, and each have different playing styles. I still think Haener has the lead here on the backup job, but Rattler has made the gap very narrow and a big decision looms for New Orleans.

Kevin Austin Jr. and Samson Nacua

Samson Nacua during stretch at Saints training camp.
Two wide receivers who have been making plays at Saints training camp are Kevin Austin Jr. and Samson Nacua. It's hard not to notice the work they put in day in and day out. Against the Cardinals, Austin Jr. got 42 snaps and Nacua got 17. Nacua had a really nice back shoulder hookup from Spencer Rattler on the game-winning drive against the Cardinals, while Austin Jr. didn't have the strongest outing. Dennis Allen said there were some times 'he got his wires crossed'. Their roster outlook is uncertain for the final squad, but a good game could go a long way for either or both.

Other Players to Watch

  • Jordan Mims - He's still in a position to make final roster cuts interesting. Out of the other backs that aren't Alvin Kamara or Jamaal Williams, he's the frontrunner.
  • Shane Lemieux - Depending on how many offensive linemen the Saints keep, Lemieux is hovering in that conversation. He's versatile on the interior and could be one of the primary backups.
  • Anfernee Orji - Along with Monty Rice, these two are making strides at the linebacker position. New Orleans might not be able to keep both, but Orji has the edge here if the Saints look at keeping a fifth linebacker.
  • Bub Means - Pretty important game for Means. He didn't play last week and had been out of action due to injury. This would be a great time for him to show out.
  • The Safety Group - No Justin Simmons coupled with no player taking the starting spot alongside Tyrann Mathieu, it's on Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden and Will Harris to prove themselves as the guy to pair up with him.
  • Rezjohn Wright - Shemar Jean-Charles is likely the new Isaac Yiadom right now, but Wright could make things a little more challenging for the Saints.

