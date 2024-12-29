Raiders vs. Saints: A Week 17 Game Day Guide, What To Watch, Odds and More
It's the last Saints (5-10) home game on Sunday, as they host the Raiders (3-12) in the Superdome for Week 17. Both squads will be sitting on the couch come playoff time, and it'll be the fourth straight year New Orleans has to. For Las Vegas, their last postseason appearance was in the 2021 season. Here's our weekly Pregame Report.
Week 17 Saints Pregame Report vs. Raiders
All-Time Series: The series is tied 7-7-1, with the Raiders winning two of the past three matchups. The tie was from their first meeting in 1971. New Orleans is 4-3-1 at home against them.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez and Kristina Pink (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FOX, fuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Raiders Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Land Clark
Current Lines: Raiders -1 (O/U at 37.5)
Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/30/22 - Saints 24, Raiders 0
- 9/21/20 - Raiders 34, Saints 24
- 9/11/16 - Raiders 35, Saints 34
- 11/18/12 - Saints 38, Raiders 17
- 10/12/08 - Saints 34, Raiders 3
Week 17 Game Preview
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports)
Not that anyone should be surprised by the projected FOX broadcast, but only local markets will be getting the game. Most of the country will see the Cowboys and Eagles play.
Saints vs. Raiders Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -1 (-110), 52% of bettors are taking the Saints
- Total: 37.5 O/U (-110), 53% are taking the over
- Moneyline: Raiders (-120), Saints (+100), 65% are picking the Saints
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 17
LAST RIDE: Some Saints players will be suiting up in front of the Superdome crowd for the last time. Whether it be impending free agency, releases or retirement, it's a harsh reality when players have to face the music. This was supposed to be a much different season in New Orleans, and the 2-0 start was all but a mirage. Hopefully the Saints can keep some key players for 2025, but remember that this is a business.
RATTLER UP AGAIN: This will be the fifth start for rookie Spencer Rattler, and the team's last outing was an utter disaster. If New Orleans wants to win this game, then they must get their quarterback comfortable early. Get the run game going and establish a game plan that will focus on the short to intermediate passing game. The formula isn't difficult, but the execution has to be there.
EVALUATIONS: This game is yet another opportunity for the Saints to get information on some of their younger talent. Their head coaching search is going to be a thorough one hopefully, but New Orleans might stick to familiarity when it's all said and done. The front office has to figure out some of their future, and some players have a chance to help their case for 2025.