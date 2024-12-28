New Orleans Saints Coaching Search: NFL Insiders' Insight On What GM Loomis Might Do
The Saints season is almost at an end, and they're going to be tasked with a lot in the offseason. The main priority will be filling their vacant head coaching position, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero shared some insight on what New Orleans might do Saturday morning.
The Saints have begun gathering background on candidates to replace former head coach Dennis Allen, who was fired Nov. 4. The feeling in league circles is that general manager Mickey Loomis will lean towards someone he knows, with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn -- who narrowly lost out to Allen last time around -- a frequent name mentioned. Interim coach Darren Rizzi is beloved in the building and expected to be a candidate, especially with the way a locker room decimated by injuries has continued to fight for him. Mike McCarthy and Bills OC Joe Brady have Saints roots, too. But the team is looking into all the top candidates.
Glenn continues to be the hottest name linked to the Saints, and it makes sense. New Orleans has also been tied to Mike Vrabel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was one of the top betting odds favorites.
Over a month ago, I looked at some of the coaching candidates the Saints could consider. Darren Rizzi, Glenn and Vrabel were three of my top-tier guys, while Brady was in the next tier. Rizzi's interim tenure might not be enough to make him the guy. It's interesting to see Mike McCarthy even mentioned here, but New Orleans should cast a wide net and maybe familiarity isn't the best way to go.
If they were to bring on defensive-minded coach like Vrabel or Glenn, then that could mean they keep things going with their offensive scheme and staff. Naturally, there's going to be some turnover and on the defensive side whoever is hired will want to bring in their own people they trust.
Regardless of who New Orleans ultimately hires, there's hard lessons they need to learn in addition to some good ones they have learned. Yes, the Saints can be a good destination for a new head coach, and I laid all of that out after Dennis Allen got fired. Familiarity wouldn't shock anyone, but is it the right call? Most wouldn't agree right now.