Raiders vs. Saints: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) will face off against the New Orleans Saints (5-10) on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Despite their poor record, the Raiders enter this Week 17 matchup as slight favorites over the struggling Saints.
Recent Team Outings
Raiders
The Raiders come into this game off a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which may have hurt their draft position but provided a morale boost. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a solid outing, completing 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Raiders Team Single-Game Highs/Lows vs. Saints:
Total Yards: 523; Nov. 9, 1975 Rushing Yards: 260; Nov. 9, 1975 Passing Yards: 350; Oct. 24, 2004 Fewest Total Yards Allowed: 140; Nov. 9, 1975 Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed: 16; Nov. 20, 1994 Fewest Passing Yards Allowed: 74;Nov. 9, 1975 Points Scored: 48; Nov. 9, 1975 Fewest Points Allowed: 10; Nov. 9, 1975 Touchdowns: 7; Nov. 9, 1975
Their last meeting had Derek Carr vs. Andy Dalton at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 30, 2022. Carr passed for 101 yards and Dalton threw for 229 yards as the Saints routed the Raiders, 24-0.
Saints
Saints Team Superlatives vs. Raiders:
RUSHING YARDS (100+yards): • RB Craig Heyward – 11 caries for 109 yards, @ the Superdome, October 23, 1988; PASSING YARDAGE (300+yards) • QB Drew Brees – 28 of 42 for 423 yards with four touchdowns @ the Superdome, September 11, 2016. • QB Bobby Hebert – 28 of 39 for a career-high 329 yards with two touchdowns @ the Superdome, Dec. 16, 1991. Hebert won NFC Offensive Player of the Week • QB Drew Brees – 26 of 30 (86.7 pct.) for 320 yards and three TDs @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 12, 2008. Brees won NFC Offensive Player of the Week. • QB Drew Brees – 26 of 38 for 312 yards @ Allegiant Stadium, September 21, 2020; RECEIVING YARDAGE (100+yards) • WR Willie Snead IV – Nine receptions for 172 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, September 11, 2016. • WR Brandin Cooks – Six receptions for 143 yards with one 98-yard touchdown, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, September 11, 2016.
On the other hand, New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a dismal 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled, going 15-for-30 for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Betting Odds
- The Raiders are favored by 1.5 points, with the spread holding steady since opening.
- The moneyline odds give Las Vegas a 55.6% implied probability of winning, with the Raiders at -126 and the Saints at +107.
- The over/under for total points scored is 37.5, reflecting both teams' offensive struggles this season.
Betting Trends
- Las Vegas has a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season, while New Orleans is 6-9-0.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once in two games as favorites of 1.5 points or more.
- The Saints have covered five of eleven games as underdogs of 1.5 points or more.
- Eight of the Raiders' 15 games have gone over the total this season, while seven of the Saints' games have hit the over.
Saints Key Injuries
OUT
- QB Derek Carr (hand) and
- RB Alvin Kamara (groin),
- WR Chris Olave (concussion)
- C Erik McCoy (groin/IR)
Predictions
While the odds favor the Las Vegas Raiders in the matchup, this game is the season home finale for the New Orleans Saints. The Who Dat Nation and the Saints must win this contest despite all the variables tilting toward a Raiders victory.
We are going against the odds. The fans at Caesars Superdome should be the one factor to consider if New Orleans keeps this game close in the final quarter.
NFL.com Predictions
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Saints
Bucky Brooks: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Raiders
Nick Shook: Saints
Eric Edholm: Saints
Kevin Patra: Saints