Rams vs. Saints: Odds, Spread, Line, Prediction | Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) and New Orleans Saints (4-7) will battle in NFL Week 13 at 3:05 PM CT from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Currently, the Rams are favored over the home team by 2.5 points, with the game total set at 49 points scored. The Rams are -155 favorites to win outright, while the Saints are +130 to pull off the upset.
It's another showdown between the Rams and Saints, with both teams needing to win to stay in contention for their division leaders.
Before their bye week, New Orleans defeated Cleveland, 35-14, winning two straight with interim head coach Darren Rizzi at the helm. Franchise leader Derek Carr connected on two touchdown passes. Still, it was the Taysom Hill show when the all-purpose player won the NFC Player of the Week Award by rushing for 138 yards and scoring three TDs.
The Rams lost to the Eagles last week with a score of 37-20. Philadelphia sacked QB Matthew Stafford five times, and the Los Angeles defense surrendered 314 rushing yards to Saquan Barkley and the Eagles rushing attack.
ODDS
- Spread: Los Angeles Rams -2.5
- Over/Under: 49 points
- Money line: Los Angeles -155, New Orleans +130
- Prediction: New Orleans beats the odds with a 5-point upset.
X-FACTORS
- Saints X-Factor(s): Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Chiefs X-Factor(s): Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp