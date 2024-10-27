Return of Linebacker Pete Werner Needs to Boost Floundering Saints Defense
A once formidable New Orleans Saints defense has fallen to a putrid level. Heading into Week 8, the Saints rank last in total defense, 26th in points allowed, 28th against the pass, 30th against the run, and last in average yards per rush.
Injuries are a major reason for the team's offensive struggles over the last month. That hasn't been an explanation for the pathetic performance of the New Orleans defense, which has been comparatively healthy.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo was lost for the season with a femur injury last week. Two weeks prior, safety Will Harris was also knocked out for the year. The Saints defensive line has been largely intact, but the linebackers have been a bit battered.
Demario Davis has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but has missed just one game. Back and hand injuries have also affected Willie Gay, but he's also missed just one week. One linebacker has been missing who's return could greatly help the Saints defense in today's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pete Werner
Werner suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. It's kept him sidelined for the last three games. In those contests, the Saints have given up an average of nearly 37 points and have been mostly helpless against both the run and pass.
Now in his fourth season, Werner doesn't tilt the needle much as a pass defender. He isn't a factor as a pass rusher (half sack and two QB hits in his career) and can be a liability in space in man coverage. However, Werner is a heady defender in zones and shows terrific discipline in his responsibilities.
Where Werner has been missed the most is as a run defender. Demario Davis remains one of the NFL's best all-around linebackers. Werner has been a perfect complement to him over the last three years, an underrated component to this defense.
In the previous two seasons, Werner had 173 tackles and 116 solo stops. Those numbers were second only to Davis over that span. A sure tackler, this is an area where the Saints have struggled at a massive level in his absence.
New Orleans faces a Chargers team that ranks 25th in total offense, but is predicated on running the ball and balance to set up big-play opportunities for QB Justin Herbert. Los Angeles averages 117 yards per game on the ground, ranking 17th in the league.
The Chargers will be without physical RB Gus Edwards. However, explosive back J.K. Dobbins is having a strong year with 478 yards rushing and all three of the team's rushing scores while averaging five yards per carry. An accomplished receiver, Dobbins also has 15 catches and is extremely dangerous in open space.
New Orleans has allowed an average of 146.7 yards per game on the ground and an equally woeful 5.4 per carry. Without Werner, opponents have averaged an eye-popping 217 yards on the ground and an absolutely inexcusable 5.7 per carry.
Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker has 59 yards rushing and 96 total yards in 17 of his 18 career games. Against the Saints, Tucker had 136 on the ground and 192 yards from scrimmage. Kansas City's Kareem Hunt had 139 rushing yards against New Orleans in just his second game of the year after an offseason of inactivity and light use last year. Denver's Javonte Williams had 88 yards rushing against the Saints, the third highest total of his career and first rushing output of over 80 yards in 16 games.
Tampa Bay's 594 total yards and 277 on the ground against New Orleans were both franchise records. Denver ranked 30th in rushing production last year and had a previous high of 136 on the ground this season. Their 225 yards rushing against New Orleans was their most since 2013, first 200-yard rushing output in 24 games, and second 200-yard outing in 90 games.
Will Pete Werner fix those abysmal numbers? Certainly not by himself, but his absence was clearly an underrated loss for the New Orleans defense. Werner and the entire defense will need to rebound and match the Chargers physical strategy if the Saints are to snap their five-game losing streak this afternoon.