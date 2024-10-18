Struggling Saints: Star Cornerback Faces Lengthy Recovery Ahead!
Paulson Adebo might have played his last game for the Saints. The team's starting cornerback got hurt on Thursday night against the Broncos after making a tackle and had to be carted off after getting an air cast put on his right leg. It was later revealed that he had a broken femur and had to have surgery after the game. Now, he faces a 4-5 month recovery time and has an uncertain future ahead in New Orleans.
Adebo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and New Orleans obviously has a lot of salary cap commitments and obstacles that they'll have to navigate in the offseason. Naturally, there's going to be some fallout. Couple that with an uncertain future for Marshon Lattimore and the Saints could end up having to replace both starting corners for 2025. Speaking of Lattimore, he suffered a hamstring injury in the game and his status is in question for next Sunday against the Chargers.
The Saints have been riddled with injuries this season, something that is just unexplainable at this point. The team lost its fifth straight game and has little answers for how they're going to turn it around.