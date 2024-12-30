Reviving the Saints: Strategies for a Winning Offseason By Playing GM
The offseason can't get here soon enough for the Saints, because that's when the real excitement begins for New Orleans. On the field this season? It's been a disaster. The Saints are going to end up turning in their worst campaign since 2005 when they went 3-13. This season has been all kinds of wrong, and there's so much to do over the next few months.
While I'm clearly not the general manager of the Saints, here's the way I'd approach things if I were Mickey Loomis trying to start the process of fixing the team. I'm going to go through most everything here, including what I believe happens with New Orleans, so buckle up.
Coaching Decisions
Hire Anthony Weaver or Vance Joseph
There's two coaches I would narrow the search down to when it's all said and done, and that's Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph is of the Kubiak tree, which honestly makes him a more viable candidate for the Saints job in my opinion. Weaver is from the John Harbaugh tree and interviewed well with the Commanders and Falcons last offseason. Although his experience isn't necessarily there, I like his makeup a lot.
The Saints must go against the grain here and not stick with familiarity, even if it is what they want to do. Weaver is a very smart and talented defensive-minded coach. He's a former player and I just like sourcing from a background that has learned under one of the league's best coaches. He wasn't in my top-tier list, but my next-tier list.
WHAT I THINK HAPPENS: The Saints aren't getting Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn is probably the leading guy here, but I expect the Jets to be very interested in him as well. Glenn also has to say yes to the Saints.
I'd be more than happy with getting a Mike Vrabel, but I'm not so sure this is going to be his top destination. The other coach that might be an interesting one to keep tabs on is Pete Carroll. One other under the radar candidate I have is Jesse Minter (Chargers). If they get Glenn, then they might try to make the offense work again, but it hasn't this year. That Cedrick Wilson Jr. double-pass play looked like pure desperation.
Whoever comes in here, give them a fair shot and time to imprint their own DNA into the Saints. Aaron Glenn hasn't been a head coach anywhere, for anyone that's keeping track at home. Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll and Vance Joseph have.
What Awaits the Saints in the Offseason?
Staff Changes
With a new defensive-minded head coach comes an almost new defensive staff. I feel like starting fresh will be the best course of action for New Orleans here, even if it means losing some good pieces they have on the staff. It's going to hurt, but it all has to be on the table.
On the offensive side, do you change a few pieces to try to get better play from specific areas and give Klint Kubiak another shot? I think the offense can work, but some of the play calling this year has just not been there.
You're going to need a new special teams coach as well, because Darren Rizzi isn't going to stick around with a new head coach in the building. Unfortunately, his departure will mean the Saints lose in a variety of ways.
WHO COULD STAY: Klint Kubiak (Offensive Coordinator), Andrew Janocko (Quarterbacks Coach), Keith Williams (Wide Receivers), DeNarius McGhee (Assistant Wide Receivers Coach), Jahri Evans (Offensive Assistant), Brian Young (Interim Defensive Line Coach)
WHO MIGHT LEAVE: Michael Hodges (Linebackers), Joe Woods (Defensive Coordinator), Marcus Robertson (Secondary), John Benton (Offensive Line), Rick Dennison (Senior Offensive Assistant), Phil Galiano (Assistant Special Teams), Clancy Barone (Tight Ends), Derrick Foster (Running Backs)
Player Management
Now comes the fun part. There's plenty of debate on what New Orleans should do with their roster and such. The bottom line is that they can't strip this thing down to the core. It's financially impossible. Here's some things I'd do, which probably won't be too appealing for some. However, it's the reality.
The projected cap could be around $275 million, which would put the Saints in the hole around $63-65 million. We'll have to wait on the final figure. To get under the cap, here's the direction I'd go.
Restructures
- Erik McCoy - $6.7 million
- Cesar Ruiz - $6.4 million
- Carl Granderson - $5.25 million
- Pete Werner - $2.52 million
- Tyrann Mathieu - $4.5 million
- Demario Davis - $5.6 milllion
- Taysom Hill - $5.83 million
- Rashid Shaheed - $2.11 million
- Derek Carr - $30.99 million
Potential savings: $69.9 million
HONEST THOUGHTS: Carr is under contract for $40 million in 2025, with the third day of the new league year being a very important day for him and the Saints. Their only realistic play of moving on from him would be to designate him as a post-June 1 release, which would save them $30 million. That would tack on to 2026. However, New Orleans would have to carry that salary until then.
Whether you love it or hate it, Carr is likely the quarterback for 2025. Even if he's viewed as a one-year solution under the new head coach, that wouldn't be surprising. Now, is it the right call? That's tough to say. The Saints aren't going to be a good team next season, so could they win five games with a younger quarterback? Sure.
Free Agent Decisions
TRY TO RE-SIGN: Will Harris, Paulson Adebo, Chase Young, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Landon Young, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Ugo Amadi, Shemar Jean-Charles
With most all of these players, I would pitch a one-year deal. Young's price tag will be fascinating to see, while Harris has earned a little more coin from his extensive play time. Adebo is coming off a major injury, so I feel him returning to New Orleans is in both parties' best interest. Kpassagnon can be strong in the rotation with versatility, and I wished we had seen him for a full season.
LET WALK/TEST THE MARKET: Juwan Johnson, Lucas Patrick, Payton Turner, Willie Gay Jr., Shane Lemieux, Dante Pettis, Oli Udoh
Johnson has a void year, and honestly the open market for tight ends isn't going to be strong. I am still puzzled why the Saints brought in Willie Gay Jr. They said his role was going to be one thing when they did the exact opposite. You can get the other type of veterans elsewhere, but they need to be a little higher quality this time around.
POTENTIAL CUT CANDIDATES: Jamaal Williams, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Cedrick Wilson Jr.
There's not a ton of outright cut candidates for the Saints because they can't exactly save money by doing the moves. Wilson Jr. would only be the real swing you could get, and that's just $1.4 million.
Other Roster Items
- Dead money chargers are as follows: Marshon Lattimore ($31.66 million), Michael Thomas ($9.18 million) and Jameis Winston ($7.36 million).
- Reduce Ryan Ramczyk's base salary and let him retire under a post-June 1 designation. Teams can only do this for two players, so if Carr is one, Ramczyk would be the other.
- Work to keep Cam Jordan, but find a way to lower the salary cap charge he's due. He's not done playing football, and if New Orleans does release him, he's going to somewhere to try to get a ring.
- Again, Derek Carr is likely going to be the Saints quarterback in 2025, and that's also why I think Kubiak gets one more shot here to try to prove himself.
- Pick up the fifth-year options on Chris Olave ($15.1 million) and Trevor Penning ($17.4 million). I think New Orleans can get longer deals done, but the receiver market is going to make Olave's a real bargain.
Prioritizing Positions
There's a laundry list of areas the Saints have to get better at. They have to chip away at this, because realistically they won't improve them all in one offseason. Some positions are better suited for free agency, while taking a chance and going to the draft with others should be the play for 2025. These are the top areas I'd address.
- Interior Offensive Line
- Defensive Line
- Safety
- Tight End
- Playmaker
Shopping For The New Season
Way-Too-Early Free Agent Targets
- Will Fries, IOL (Colts)
- Talanoa Hufanga, SS (49ers)
- Teven Jenkins, IOL (Bears)
- Kevin Zeitler, IOL (Lions)
- Levi Onwuzurike, DL (Lions)
- Robert Jones, IOL (Dolphins)
- Camryn Bynum, S (Vikings)
- Teair Tart, DL (Chargers)
- Mike Gesicki, TE (Bengals)
- Greg Dortch, WR (Cardinals)
- Jason Pinnock, S (Giants)
- Poona Ford, DL (Chargers)
Way-Too-Early Saints Four-Round Mock Draft
The Saints can have as many as six picks in the Top 150 when it's all said and done. Unfortunately, it feels like the best they can get in the draft positioning is 10th right now. Here's a way-too-early mock draft for New Orleans.
- Round 1 (10th Overall) - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
- Round 2 (42nd Overall) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
- Round 3 (74th Overall) - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
- Round 3 (89th Overall) - Shemar Turner, DT, TAMU
- Round 4 (111th Overall) - Jaeden Roberts, IOL, Alabama
- Round 4 (127th Overall) - Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa