Saints Head Coach Search: Looking At The Next-Tier Candidates
The Saints have a chance to get away and refocus for their bye week, and a lot of players are taking advantage of it before their final push of the year. New Orleans is riding a major high after going 2-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and they'll have six games left to try to make things interesting. With the break, it gives us a chance to take a further look at the team's future. We looked at a list of top-tier and leading candidates previously, so we want to check out the next group while we have time to do it.
Potential Saints Head Coaching Candidates: The Next Batch
Jesse Minter, 41 (Chargers Defensive Coordinator)
Following Jim Harbaugh from Michigan might have been one of the best decisions for Minter, who has helped the Chargers have one of the league's better defenses right now. Could the success be more from Minter or Harbaugh? It's hard to say one way or the other. Would the Saints trust someone like Minter to be their next guy after his one-year return to the league? He was with Baltimore from 2017-2020, so he has an idea of what success in the NFL looks like. He should get some interest, but might be paired to Harbaugh a little longer.
Joe Brady, 35 (Bills Offensive Coordinator)
Brady was an offensive assistant with the Saints from 2017-2018 before going to LSU the following year and having that historic run with Joe Burrow as his quarterback. Brady's tenure in Carolina following 2019 was short-lived, as he ended up getting fired late in December 2021. His time in Buffalo has undoubtedly helped Josh Allen and the Bills offense after being named their permanent offensive coordinator following Ken Dorsey. Brady was on the Falcons radar prior to them hiring Raheem Morris, and he should get more looks for vacancies.
Kellen Moore, 36 (Eagles Offensive Coordinator)
Moore has been an offensive coordinator in the league for three different teams, most notably with the Cowboys (2019-2022). He had a one-year stint with the Chargers and is now with the Eagles. What's interesting is Moore was widely thought to become the interim head coach for Los Angeles after Brandon Staley was fired, but it never happened. Moore faced some criticism himself for the way the Chargers offense operated, but he seems to be doing a fine job for Philly right now that should get him some looks for the coaching carousel.
Anthony Weaver, 44 (Dolphins Defensive Coordinator)
Another former player turned coach who got some looks during the last hiring carousel that is in his first year with the Dolphins. Prior to that, he was with the Ravens (2021-2023) and Texans (2016-2020). He made it to second interviews with the Falcons and Commanders last offseason. With Miami, he's producing there despite a host of injuries the team has faced. Plus, he had big shoes to fill in taking over from Vic Fangio. Weaver will get some more interest.
Jon Gruden, 61 (Not Currently Coaching)
Perhaps a bit of a wild card, Jon Gruden would have to have a lot go right for him to be able to return to coaching. Mainly, does he mend fences with the NFL and Roger Goodell? That's probably the first obstacle that he has to face. What he did in the past is certainly going to follow him, regardless of whether he wants it to or not. He got an opportunity with the Saints during training camp, which caused some controversy, but maybe some teams will look his way again.