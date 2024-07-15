Saints News Network

Ricky Williams Reflects On Playing With Deuce McAllister And The Exciting Early 2000s With The New Orleans Saints

Ricky Williams reflects on his time with the New Orleans Saints, playing alongside Deuce McAllister, and the exciting early 2000s seasons that brought energy and innovation to the team.

Ricky Williams and Deuce McAllister
Ricky Williams and Deuce McAllister / Credit: USA Today Sports
Former New Orleans Saints running back Ricky Williams shared his thoughts on his time with the team, particularly his experience playing alongside Deuce McAllister. Williams vividly recalls the moment the Saints drafted McAllister and how it marked a turning point in his career.

The Surprising Draft Moment For Ricky Williams

Williams was eagerly watching the television when the Saints unexpectedly decided to draft Deuce McAllister as the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.   

"I remember I was in San Diego and was watching the draft, and I was saying, okay, who we're gonna get?" Williams said. "And then we drafted the running back, and I was like, woah. Wait. That's my position. That's my position."

Ricky Williams and Deuce McAllister - Former New Orleans Saints Teammates
Ricky Williams and Deuce McAllister / Credit: USA Today Sports

The surprise didn't last for long as Williams came to terms with McAllister being the team's draft choice. "It took me a couple of weeks to deal with the fact that the writing was on the wall, that I wasn't going to be a Saint anymore. But, I loved playing with Deuce."

A Dynamic Duo: Ricky Williams And Deuce McAllister

Williams enjoyed the unique "pony backfield" formation with the two running backs on the field together, employed by offensive coordinator Mike McCarthy. One memorable moment stands out for Williams was in Atlanta for a Week 13 NFC South showdown on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001.

"We had a long touchdown run against the Falcons. We ran a toss play, and I was the lead blocker. It was cool what Mike McCarthy did on offense, utilizing all the pieces we had." The play was for a 54-yard touchdown as McAllister extended the Saints lead over the Falcons.

The synergy between Williams and McAllister brought excitement and energy to the Saints' offense during the early 2000s. "Those Saints teams in the early 2000s, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, man, so much fun and brought so much excitement to the fans in the Superdome."

Ricky Williams running with the ball during a Saints game versus the Miami Dolphins. Williams would later join the Dolphins.
Aug 13, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New Orleans Saints running back Ricky Williams (34) running the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the 1999 pre-season at Dolphin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Williams' Legacy With The Saints

Williams' time with the Saints was characterized by his powerful running style and ability to contribute to the team's success. Despite the initial surprise of McAllister's draft, Williams adjusted because he wanted to play football.

Williams played 38 games for New Orleans in three seasons. He rushed 814 times for 3,129 rushing yards, 1,092 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns while wearing the black and gold.

Ricky Williams breaking through the Bears' defense
Oct 8, 2000; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New Orleans Saints running back Ricky Williams (34) in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK / Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

