Ricky Williams Reflects On Playing With Deuce McAllister And The Exciting Early 2000s With The New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints running back Ricky Williams shared his thoughts on his time with the team, particularly his experience playing alongside Deuce McAllister. Williams vividly recalls the moment the Saints drafted McAllister and how it marked a turning point in his career.
The Surprising Draft Moment For Ricky Williams
Williams was eagerly watching the television when the Saints unexpectedly decided to draft Deuce McAllister as the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
"I remember I was in San Diego and was watching the draft, and I was saying, okay, who we're gonna get?" Williams said. "And then we drafted the running back, and I was like, woah. Wait. That's my position. That's my position."
The surprise didn't last for long as Williams came to terms with McAllister being the team's draft choice. "It took me a couple of weeks to deal with the fact that the writing was on the wall, that I wasn't going to be a Saint anymore. But, I loved playing with Deuce."
A Dynamic Duo: Ricky Williams And Deuce McAllister
Williams enjoyed the unique "pony backfield" formation with the two running backs on the field together, employed by offensive coordinator Mike McCarthy. One memorable moment stands out for Williams was in Atlanta for a Week 13 NFC South showdown on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001.
"We had a long touchdown run against the Falcons. We ran a toss play, and I was the lead blocker. It was cool what Mike McCarthy did on offense, utilizing all the pieces we had." The play was for a 54-yard touchdown as McAllister extended the Saints lead over the Falcons.
The synergy between Williams and McAllister brought excitement and energy to the Saints' offense during the early 2000s. "Those Saints teams in the early 2000s, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, man, so much fun and brought so much excitement to the fans in the Superdome."
Ricky Williams' Legacy With The Saints
Williams' time with the Saints was characterized by his powerful running style and ability to contribute to the team's success. Despite the initial surprise of McAllister's draft, Williams adjusted because he wanted to play football.
Williams played 38 games for New Orleans in three seasons. He rushed 814 times for 3,129 rushing yards, 1,092 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns while wearing the black and gold.