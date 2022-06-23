New Saints head coach Dennis Allen faces big expectations this season, but he'll have plenty of help. Here's a closer look at the Saints 2022 coaching staff.

Much has been made of the personnel changes for the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest free-agent additions were safeties Marcus Maye Tyrann Mathieu, and WR Jarvis Landry. New Orleans also added DT Kentavius Street, LB Eric Wilson, QB Andy Dalton, defensive linemen Jaleel Johnson and Taco Charlton, and defensive backs Justin Evans and Daniel Sorensen to provide depth.

The Saints also drafted WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning with two first-round picks and CB Alontae Taylor in the second round. These additions are expected to make up for a few key personnel losses, most notably LT Terron Armstead, LB Kwon Alexander, and safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins.

New Orleans will also experience a big change at the top. Head Coach Sean Payton retired after 16 seasons with the franchise, the longest tenure of any coach in team history. He’ll be replaced by Dennis Allen, who was Payton's defensive assistant for 12 seasons.

Much of the continuity from Payton's regime will return for 2022 under Allen. However, there were still a few changes made to the staff. Here is Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints coaching staff for the 2022 season.

OFFENSE

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carmichael - Offensive Coordinator

17th season with team

Ronald Curry - Passing Game/Quarterbacks

7th season with team

Dan Roushar - Running Game/Tight Ends

9th season with team

Joel Thomas - Running Backs

7th season with team

Kodi Burns - Wide Receivers

1st season with team

Doug Marrone - Offensive Line

4th season with team (second stint)

Zach Strief- Offensive Line Asst.

2nd season with team

Bob Bicknell - Sr. Offensive Asst.

1st season with team

Kevin Petry - Offensive Asst.

5th season with team

Declan Doyle - Offensive Asst.

3rd season with team

D.J. Williams - Offensive Asst.

3rd season with team

Saints receivers coach Kodi Burns during the team’s OTA workouts. Credit: NOLA.com

After rumors of his departure, Carmichael returned to run the offense. With Payton gone, he’ll be the primary play-caller for an offense that plummeted to 28th in total yardage after spending most of the last decade and a half running roughshod over NFL defenses.

Curry enters his second year in charge of the quarterbacks after spending five seasons as receivers coach. He’ll look to help QB Jameis Winston continue his tremendous progress before being lost to a season-ending knee injury last year.

The Saints are high on new receiver coach Burns. He was lured away from the University of Tennessee and will be instrumental in the development of first-round pick Chris Olave.

Marrone was Payton's first offensive coordinator in New Orleans, serving in that capacity for three seasons. Considered one of the better offensive line coaches in football, he’ll work to develop not only first-round choice Trevor Penning and disappointing G Cesar Ruiz, but will mentor assistant Zach Strief.

Roushar and Thomas have an excellent relationship with Carmichael and will help continue the continuity established under Payton. This offense will have some new twists and fresh faces on the sideline and on the field, but expect them to return to the proficient unit we saw prior to 2020.

DEFENSE

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Nielsen - co-defensive coordinator/Defensive Line

6th season with team

Kris Richard - co-defensive coordinator/Secondary

2nd year with team

Peter Giunta - Sr. Defensive Asst.

6th season with team

Michael Hodges - Linebackers

5th season with team

Brian Young - Pass Rush Specialist

6th season with team

Jordan Traylor- Defensive Assistant/Secondary

3rd season with team

Cory Robinson - Defensive Assistant

2nd Season with team

Sterling Moore - Defensive Assistant/Secondary

-1st season with team

Saints secondary coach Kris Richard on the sideline during a 2021 game. Credit: Ravens Wire/USA TODAY

Little reason to make changes on the staff of a unit that ranked around the top-five in every major defensive category in 2021.

Despite his promotion, Allen has said that he'll continue to make the defensive calls during games. Nielsen and Richard are two strong head coaching candidates who will share coordinator duties.

If Allen gives up play-calling duties, it isn't clear whether Richard or Nielsen would take over responsibilities. Richard is the more experienced, having 11 NFL seasons on his resume, including three as a coordinator. Both men head up units that are among the league's best.

Hodges continues to impress after taking over the linebacker spot from Mike Nolan two years ago. Young coordinates a pass rush among the most disruptive in the NFL, while Giunta is a highly respected secondary specialist.

SPECIAL TEAMS/CONDITIONING

New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi reacts after a fumble on an Atlanta Falcons kickoff return. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Darren Rizzi - Special Teams Coordinator

4th season with team

Phil Galiano - Special Teams Asst.

3rd season with team

Matt Rhea - Director of Sports Science

1st season with team

Charles Byrd - Strength and Conditioning

15th season with team

Matt Clapp - Strength

1st season with team

Rob Wenning - Strength and Conditioning Asst.

12th season with team

New Orleans used an NFL-record 58 different starters in 2021 because of injuries. Rhea was hired away from Alabama to tweak the team’s workout programs. He’s teamed up with longtime coach Charles Byrd and newcomer Clapp to rehab some of the injured stars from last year and implement programs to maintain conditioning throughout the year.

Rizzi heads up one of the best kick coverage units in the NFL over the last few seasons. He was also instrumental in developing K Wil Lutz, P Blake Gillikin, and returner Deonte Harty into among the best at their respective positions. Rizzi was interviewed for the vacant head coaching spot this offseason and was given the title of assistant head coach after Allen was hired.

Dennis Allen has big shoes to fill in replacing Sean Payton, a New Orleans legend. He’ll have an outstanding staff to help him. One with plenty of experience with each other in meeting rooms, accompanied by bright young coaching prospects to meet the expectations facing them this season.

