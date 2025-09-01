Saints 22-Year-Old Rookie Called 'Under-the-Radar' Star
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be excited about this year. Their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, entered a sudden retirement because of an injury. Tyrann Mathieu also retired. Instead of drafting a star playmaker in the first round, the Saints took an offensive lineman, although Kelvin Banks Jr. looks like a star in his own right. It's not a pick that most fans seem to be excited about, though he's a potential future Pro Bowler.
Still, there are pieces on the team to be excited about, although they might not win too many games. Throughout the roster, the Saints have a few stars and a few other budding stars. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave highlight the current stars on the roster.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic recently listed rookie linebacker Danny Stutsman as the Saints' "under-the-radar name to know" heading into the season. Stutsman was the Saints' fourth-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft.
Danny Stutsman could be a star in the making for the Saints
"I checked with a couple sources about whether Stutsman should be on this list after watching how pro-ready the rookie looked at practice this summer. One coach responded with an emphatic 'yes,' while an NFC executive said, 'good range and play (tempo). Wired right. Lack of natural punch and strength as a tackler and take-on player may show up early.'"
Stutsman might not be an every-down linebacker in Week 1, but he could quickly become a staple in the Saints' defense. He's a star in the making with the aggressiveness and instincts to play a very good role in New Orleans.
Stutman has been very impressive in training camp and the preseason. He hasn't looked like the fourth-round pick that many assumed the Saints were getting. Instead, he's looked like a veteran playmaker in the middle of the defense.
The Saints will likely give him a solid role for Week 1, but as the season goes on, Stutsman could become more important on defense. He could emerge as a staple of the team going forward.
