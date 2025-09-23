Saints' $5.2 Million Star Linked To Trade Rumors With Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints have quickly gotten out to a 0-3 start to the season, and the future doesn't look too bright either.
The Saints need to make some moves going forward in order to set the team up for success. There's a chance they look to sell this season, especially if they fall to 0-4, 0-5, or 0-6.
Michael Thompson of SB Nation recently suggested the Saints could trade Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks if New Orleans is looking to sell this year.
Rashid Shaheed might be perfect trade fit for Seahawks
"A former All-Pro as a kick returner, Shaheed broke out towards the end of 2024 as a receiver under Kubiak. In just five starts last year, Rashid caught 20 passes for nearly 350 yards and three scores. Expand that out over a full season, and you’re talking about a guy with 68 receptions, nearly 1,200 yards and 10 TD’s," Thompson wrote. "The fourth year player out of Weber State clearly has big-play ability, and feels like a strong potential fit to slide into the deep play-action home-run guy for Seattle, if they are concerned about Tory Horton being that guy as a rookie on a team with playoff aspirations.
"A free agent this offseason, Shaheed just turned 27, and could be a clear extension candidate for Seattle, while it’s unlikely he fits the Saints plan in the long term. A deal involving Shaheed likely falls somewhere in the fourth-round to fifth-round pick range. I think Rashid is a good role player, and finding a true guy to take the top off the defense could be crucial to opening up opportunities for other guys."
The Seahawks could use another wide receiver this season, especially if they're going to make a realistic push for the playoffs. Acquiring Shaheed would be affordable, while it would also add the perfect option opposite of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Having a deep threat like Shaheed in a Sam Darnold offense would be exactly what the Seahawks need.
For the Saints, this makes perfect sense because there's almost no chance they look to re-sign him. Trading him to extract some value would be the best-case scenario in the middle of such a down year.
