Saints $19 Million Star WR Gaining Steam As Seahawks Trade Target
The New Orleans Saints have been competitive early in the season, but their Week 3 matchup was lopsided. After a crushing loss, it seems more likely that the Saints will look to sell at some point this season.
One of the players the Saints could look to trade is young wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave is one of the most valuable pieces on the team, but his contract is slowly coming to an end, which makes him the prime candidate to be moved before he enters his walk year.
Michael Thompson of SB Nation recently suggested the Seattle Seahawks could be a solid landing spot for Olave this year, if the Saints opt to sell. The Seahawks crushed the Saints in Week 3, and they could pull off a big trade together soon after.
Chris Olave could be the perfect trade chip for Seahawks to pursue
"The Saints have not played like an 0-2 team. While they are winless, they looked feisty and competitive in close losses to the Cardinals and 49ers," Thompson wrote. "While you can see Kellen Moore’s fingerprints on this team already, their consistently rough cap situation and lack of a viable quarterback has them squarely in rebuild mode. With Klint Kubiak having just been the offensive coordinator in New Orleans last year, there could be a potential fit to make a deal.
"Do I think that Chris Olave is available? Not entirely. Is it fair to be worried about Olave with his concussion history? Yes. Am I still interested in Olave? Absolutely. Olave was an absolute star at Ohio State (and former teammate with JSN) who won two Rose Bowls and played in two separate CFP’s. His success at The Wide Receiver University led to Olave being drafted 11th overall in 2022."
The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf in the offseason for a second-round pick. If they can acquire Olave for slightly less than this, it would be a great move for Seattle.
For the Saints, it would make sense for them to trade Olave if the front office can't begin to work on a contract extension. An extension should be the first priority, but it doesn't seem likely from the outside looking in.
Things could change, but as they currently sit, this idea makes sense for both sides. It'll be interesting to see how this storyline develops.
