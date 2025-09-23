Saints News Network

Saints $19 Million Star WR Gaining Steam As Seahawks Trade Target

The Saints and Seahawks could come together on a trade in the coming weeks...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been competitive early in the season, but their Week 3 matchup was lopsided. After a crushing loss, it seems more likely that the Saints will look to sell at some point this season.

One of the players the Saints could look to trade is young wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave is one of the most valuable pieces on the team, but his contract is slowly coming to an end, which makes him the prime candidate to be moved before he enters his walk year.

Michael Thompson of SB Nation recently suggested the Seattle Seahawks could be a solid landing spot for Olave this year, if the Saints opt to sell. The Seahawks crushed the Saints in Week 3, and they could pull off a big trade together soon after.

Chris Olave could be the perfect trade chip for Seahawks to pursue

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to dropping a pass in the end zone against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints have not played like an 0-2 team. While they are winless, they looked feisty and competitive in close losses to the Cardinals and 49ers," Thompson wrote. "While you can see Kellen Moore’s fingerprints on this team already, their consistently rough cap situation and lack of a viable quarterback has them squarely in rebuild mode. With Klint Kubiak having just been the offensive coordinator in New Orleans last year, there could be a potential fit to make a deal.

"Do I think that Chris Olave is available? Not entirely. Is it fair to be worried about Olave with his concussion history? Yes. Am I still interested in Olave? Absolutely. Olave was an absolute star at Ohio State (and former teammate with JSN) who won two Rose Bowls and played in two separate CFP’s. His success at The Wide Receiver University led to Olave being drafted 11th overall in 2022."

The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf in the offseason for a second-round pick. If they can acquire Olave for slightly less than this, it would be a great move for Seattle.

For the Saints, it would make sense for them to trade Olave if the front office can't begin to work on a contract extension. An extension should be the first priority, but it doesn't seem likely from the outside looking in.

Things could change, but as they currently sit, this idea makes sense for both sides. It'll be interesting to see how this storyline develops.

More NFL: Season-Ending Najee Harris Injury Could Lead To Huge Chargers-Saints Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News