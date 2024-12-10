Saints News Network

Saints Add Ben DiNucci to Quarterback Room With Derek Carr Sidelined

With Derek Carr injured, the Saints are adding a quarterback to their room.

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Ben DiNucci (15) throws a pass in the second quarter pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Ben DiNucci (15) throws a pass in the second quarter pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Saints are adding a quarterback to their room. New Orleans is signing Ben DiNucci, as he cited being the source himself. It's unclear whether it's on the practice squad or active roster, but the signs would indicate him joining the practice squad first.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi confirmed that Derek Carr was in the concussion protocol and also has an injury to his non-throwing hand. However, he said that he didn't believe it was going to be an injured reserve situation. It's reportedly a significant fracture for Carr, and he's going to miss time.

DiNucci is a 7th-Round pick of the Cowboys from the 2020 draft. He spent two seasons with them but was waived during final cuts prior to the 2022 regular season. He'd play in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 season and then had stops with the Broncos and Bills.

Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler will get the start against the Commanders on Sunday, and we should find out who on Wednesday.

