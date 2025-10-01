Saints News Network

Saints Already Have Alvin Kamara Successor In New Orleans

The Saints saw a breakout performance from Kendre Miller in Week 4...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the third quarter bat Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the third quarter bat Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes on their roster, but they could end up with more after the trade deadline. The Saints are expected to be aggressive sellers this year, which could mean players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are traded.

The Saints were reportedly looking for running back help in the offseason, as it didn't seem like they had much depth beyond Kamara. If Kamara is dealt, the Saints' running back room could be even more depleted.

Molly Bauer of Who Dat Dish recently shared a lot of high praise for Miller, highlighting his solid performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Kendre Miller hype train gaining steam after Week 4 performance

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Mille
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The running game was the main focus of the offense off rip; a no-brainer really, as the Bills had the worst rushing defense heading into the matchup," Bauer wrote. "Starting halfback Kamara took full advantage, looking as clean as can be on his 15 carries for 70 rushing yards. He wasn't alone in his efforts either. Third-year man Miller also had himself a day.

"Ever since Kellen Moore was hired back in February, he has emphasized that Kendre Miller is on a clean slate. That proved to be 100% the right move, as Miller has been on the up and up throughout the offseason and the first leg of the regular season. Against the Bills on Sunday, Miller showed off all his hard work in the best game since his rookie year, Miller gathered 65 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts. That's the second most yards of his career.

Miller looked very good in Week 4. He was given a lot more of a workload than anybody expected and he thrived in the role, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Miller also found the endzone for the Saints.

With all the rumors swirling around Kamara, there's a chance he's moved in the coming weeks. He's an aging veteran who the Saints could net a decent draft pick for in a deal.

If this happens, Miller will take over as the lead back in New Orleans and the youngster seems prepared to be the starter in the case.

More NFL: Saints' Star Trade Chip Linked To Giants After Crushing Malik Nabers Injury

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News