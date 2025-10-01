Saints Already Have Alvin Kamara Successor In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes on their roster, but they could end up with more after the trade deadline. The Saints are expected to be aggressive sellers this year, which could mean players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are traded.
The Saints were reportedly looking for running back help in the offseason, as it didn't seem like they had much depth beyond Kamara. If Kamara is dealt, the Saints' running back room could be even more depleted.
Molly Bauer of Who Dat Dish recently shared a lot of high praise for Miller, highlighting his solid performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Kendre Miller hype train gaining steam after Week 4 performance
"The running game was the main focus of the offense off rip; a no-brainer really, as the Bills had the worst rushing defense heading into the matchup," Bauer wrote. "Starting halfback Kamara took full advantage, looking as clean as can be on his 15 carries for 70 rushing yards. He wasn't alone in his efforts either. Third-year man Miller also had himself a day.
"Ever since Kellen Moore was hired back in February, he has emphasized that Kendre Miller is on a clean slate. That proved to be 100% the right move, as Miller has been on the up and up throughout the offseason and the first leg of the regular season. Against the Bills on Sunday, Miller showed off all his hard work in the best game since his rookie year, Miller gathered 65 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts. That's the second most yards of his career.
Miller looked very good in Week 4. He was given a lot more of a workload than anybody expected and he thrived in the role, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Miller also found the endzone for the Saints.
With all the rumors swirling around Kamara, there's a chance he's moved in the coming weeks. He's an aging veteran who the Saints could net a decent draft pick for in a deal.
If this happens, Miller will take over as the lead back in New Orleans and the youngster seems prepared to be the starter in the case.
