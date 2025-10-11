Saints News Network

Saints' Alvin Kamara Makes Trade Preference Decision Amid Rumors

Does Alvin Kamara want to be traded from the Saints this season?

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off the running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been at the center of a lot of trade discussion this season.

The Saints are one of the worst teams in the league and Kamara is on a short-term contract. The Saints could extract some value by dealing him away or they could allow him to rot away in New Orleans. But it seems like the star running back has told the Saints how he feels about the entire situation.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that Kamara had expressed his interest in staying in New Orleans rather than being traded at the trade deadline. It seems Kamara has made his preference clear this season.

Alvin Kamara reportedly wants to stay with Saints

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford finishes the tackle after safety Cole Bishop sent New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the air after a diving tackle during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. Coming in on the right to help out is Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Several veterans have been the focus of teams, including five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. While New Orleans will continue to get calls -- and time will tell how receptive they are to trading starters -- Kamara isn't expected to go anywhere," Rapoport wrote. "Sources say Kamara told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis that he'd like to remain with the franchise through the rest of his career, which was the goal when he signed a two-year, $24.5 million extension last October.

"Kamara is signed through 2026 and will have a decision to make prior to next season about if he wants to continue playing. Loomis approached Kamara in a proactive way when the team was getting calls about his potential availability. Loomis wanted to treat one of the faces of the franchise the right way. Loomis informed the homegrown player of interest elsewhere and wanted to be transparent. The question was simply: Would you want to go? Kamara expressed his preference to stay in New Orleans, the team that selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft."

It's understandable that Kamara wants to stay in New Orleans. He's spent his entire career with one team and there's a good chance he wants to finish it out here.

The Saints might not be contending for a Super Bowl, but Kamara has likely made himself quite at home over the last decade or so. Being traded at this stage of his career would be the beginning of the end for the star running back.

