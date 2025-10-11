Week 6 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Saints' Alvin Kamara Edition
The New Orleans Saints are set to matchup with the New England Patriots in Week 6 and there are a lot of intriguing storylines to come from this game.
With trade rumors swirling, there's a chance that this is the final game in a Saints uniform for players like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and Trevor Penning. Each of these players, along with a few others, have been mentioned in trade buzz over the last few weeks.
Chase Young is back from injury and is expected to have a role for the Saints going forward. But the Saints offense is set to be the main storyline this week. They have a chance to breakout against the Patriots defense in an attempt to start a winning streak in New Orleans.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently urged fantasy football managers to sit Kamara this week against the Patriots.
Alvin Kamara might be a bad fantasy football matchup this week
"There are multiple warning signs present with Kamara this week. The veteran ball-carrier picked up an ankle injury this week," Davenport wrote. "Kendre Miller and Kamara had almost a 50/50 split in backfield touches in Week 5. And the Patriots have surrendered the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs in 2025."
Kamara popped up on the injury report leading up to this game, which should be concerning for fantasy football managers. To make matters worse, it seems like the Saints have begun using backup running back Kendre Miller much more with the trade rumors swirling around Kamara. It feels like the Saints want to test Miller a bit before decding whether to trade the veteran running back.
Either way, it cuts into Kamara's workload. The injury isn't going to help his case, either.
The Patriots' pass defense isn't anything to call home about either, especially if Christian Gonzalez is battling an injury. New Orleans could lean on Spencer Rattler and the passing game to move the ball. Players like Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave would be much more important going into this game, while Kamara could take a backseat.
