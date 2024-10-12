Saints Announce Saturday's Transactions Ahead Of NFC South Clash With Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints announced a few personnel moves on Saturday ahead of their NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier in the day of Saturday, the Saints officially activated RB Kendre Miller off injured reserve.
Miller isn't expected to have a huge role, but that could change with an injury keeping Taysom Hill sidelined for Sunday. Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams will shoulder much of the rushing load. With rookie QB Spencer Rattler getting his first start in place of an injured Derek Carr, Miller could still see some touches because of the team's likely reliance on the running game.
To make room for Miller, the Saints placed S Will Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve. Harris will now miss at least the next four contests. Tyrann Mathieu and Jordan Howden will get most of the safety reps. Another veteran involved in today's moves could also see increased action.
New Orleans announced that they were elevating safely Johnathan Abram and guard Chris Reed to the active roster for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. These are standard weekly elevations.
Abram, 27, is in his second season with the Saints. Last year, he appeared in nine games and had an interception and a forced fumble to go along with 26 tackles. Abram was originally a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders out of Mississippi State. He's appeared in one contest for the Saints this season, recording eight tackles in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after Harris was injured.
Reed, 32, played collegiately at Minnesota State. He was an undrafted signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 and has been with six other teams prior to the Saints adding him to their practice squad late last month. This will be his first game active with New Orleans.
Reed's signing is in response to several injuries along the offensive line. Centers Erik McCoy and Shane Lemieux are already on injured reserve. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz will miss his third straight game on Sunday with a knee injury. Starting LG Lucas Patrick (chest) is reportedly a game-time decision for Sunday.
The 2-3 Saints host the 3-2 Buccaneers at noon, Central Time. After two wins to start the year, New Orleans has lost three straight outings. Tampa Bay lost their last contest, a 36-30 overtime defeat at Atlanta last Thursday night.
New Orleans owns a 40-25 all-time edge against the Buccaneers, including 21-15 inside the Superdome. These teams split their season series last year, with each winning on the other's home field. Tampa Bay has won the last two and three of the last four times these teams have played in New Orleans.