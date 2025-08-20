Saints Blockbuster? New Orleans Linked To Trade For First Round QB
The New Orleans Saints have quite a heated quarterback battle ongoing between rookie Tyler Shough and second year talent Spencer Rattler. These two have been neck and neck all preseason and head coach Kellen Moore is seemingly struggling to figure out who his quarterback will be.
But that doesn't mean either of these guys have been stars. Both have flashed some talent, but the Saints could still pursue a quarterback if one becomes available.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently suggested the Saints could swing a trade for recently benched Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson recently lost the starting job to Daniel Jones for the Colts.
Colts QB Anthony Richardson would fit well with the Saints
"Put in the simplest terms, what do the New Orleans Saints have to lose at this point? I was vehemently against the idea of Tyler Shough being a Top 100 quarterback pick, but the Saints still selected the Louisville product with the 40th overall pick," Williams wrote. "Now, he's in the position group with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in the wake of Derek Carr's sudden retirement. And that's how you end up with the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL, my friends.
"That isn't to say that Anthony Richardson would drastically flip the odds in favor of the Saints and their prospects for the 2025 season. However, as Kellen Moore takes over at head coach, the most depressing aspect of New Orleans as a franchise right now is that they don't seem to have any semblance of direction, especially if you don't believe in Shough (which, again, I don't). Perhaps trading for Richardson would give them exactly that."
As Williams states, what do the Saints have to lose?
Richardson might be as raw of a talent as you will find in the NFL, but if any coach in football could unlock the immense potential in him, it's Coach Moore.
At the worst, Richardson ends up being the backup in New Orleans, but at best, the Saints could acquire a first-round quarterback for dirt cheap. After being benched, Richardson's trade value is as low as ever, yet the potential is still there.
