Packers Cut Coming? Saints May Target Young Star To Bolster WR Room
The Green Bay Packers came into the offseason needing to add some talent to the top end of their wide receiver room and they used the NFL draft to do so. Green Bay used two of their top selections to pick wide receivers. While the team has had a lot of depth at the position over the last few years, they haven't had much top end talent since Davante Adams left town.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Know recently suggested the Packers could cut wide receiver Romeo Doubs after going wide receiver heavy in the NFL draft.
"The Green Bay Packers used two of their first three draft picks on wide receivers, taking Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in Rounds 1 and 3, respectively. The addition of the youngsters almost certainly means that an incumbent receiver or two will be out," Knox wrote. "Assuming the Packers keep six wide receivers—which is what they had on their initial 2024 roster—Mecole Hardman, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard and Isaiah Neyor could be competing for just four roster spots. Christian Watson is expected to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL.
Romeo Doubs would be the perfect fit for WR-needy Saints
"Of the Packers receivers who could realistically be cut, Doubs is the most noteworthy. He's been an impactful pass-catcher at times and has recorded 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns through three seasons. However, he's also struggled with drops (22 in 43 games) and might not be in Green Bay's long-term plans. Doubs, who is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026, should interest teams with less-promising receiver depth. Green Bay would save $3.4 million in cap space by cutting him."
If the Packers opt to cut Doubs, the New Orleans Saints should target him.
New Orleans has one of the worst wide receiver rooms in football, to go along with their struggling quarterback room. Chris Olave headlines the unit, but his continued concussion issues have made him a bit of a question mark. Rashid Shaheed is a great deep threat, but that's about it.
Adding Doubs to this unit would bolster the offense quite a bit, especially since the Saints will likely start either rookie Tyler Shough or second year quarterback Spencer Rattler under center. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job is going to need as much help out wide as he can get.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Land Trade For Breakout QB To Boost Offense