Saints-Giants Trade Speculation Heating Up Ahead Of Deadline
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be big time sellers at the trade deadline this season, but it's unclear who all they could look to move.
Alvin Kamara has been the biggest name on the trade block for New Orleans. He's a veteran running back who's running out of gas in the NFL, though his production hasn't slowed down yet.
Chris Olave is the Saints' top trade chip, but he has some team control left on his contract. In order to acquire a young star like Olave, the Saints might need a first round pick in return. A deal for him seems unlikely unless a team is willing to pay a high price.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently suggested the New York Giants could look to swing a big trade for Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed this season.
Saints WR Rashid Shaheed linked to Giants in midseason trade
"Shaheed is probably still underrated as a deep threat, averaging almost 16 yards per catch for his career. The problem is, he's due to hit free agency after the season, New Orleans is rebuilding, and Chris Olave is a higher priority for the Saints," Benjamin wrote. "That makes him ripe for a potential relocation. And why not New York, where the Giants suddenly have offensive juice thanks to the rugged youth of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo? With Malik Nabers out due to injury, the wily Dart could really use a field-stretcher out wide. Shaheed is just that and could theoretically stick around, too."
Earlier this week, Connor Hughes of SNY reported the Giants were targeting Olave in a trade deadline deal, but if they're not willing to meet the price tag on Olave, falling back and trading for Shaheed would make a lot of sense.
Shaheed could play very well in New York, especially if the Giants can keep him long term for when Malik Nabers returns from injury. Shaheed has the ability to stretch the field and open up the middle for Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart, or other wide receivers.
Adding a deep threat like Shaheed would be a solid move for the Giants to make. Given how promising their young offense looks this season, it wouldn't be a surprising trade at the deadline.
More NFL: Giants Reportedly Pursuing Blockbuster Trade For Saints WR