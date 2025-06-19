Saints-Broncos Trade Idea Would Bring Intriguing 572-Yard RB To New Orleans
With two months and change before the regular season begins, the New Orleans Saints' roster is far from a finished project.
In particular, the running back depth chart has become fascinating. Alvin Kamara is firmly entrenched as the starter, but behind him, the Saints have two recent draft picks in Kendre Miller and Devin Neal, and two veteran reclamation projects in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers.
That's a lot of bodies already, but could the Saints bring in one more via trade? One football writer believes it's a possibility.
On Thursday, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports named the Saints as a prospective fit for Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who totaled 572 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as his team's primary backup last season.
"Despite signing Cam Akers, the New Orleans Saints need some fresh talent in their running back room to salvage the backfield," Palacios wrote.
"Alvin Kamara is one of the league’s best runners, but even the best need support to be greater. Kendre Miller failed to live up to those expectations these past two seasons, so someone like McLaughlin could be a worthy investment for the Saints, who will likely rely on the run game."
McLaughlin, 24, averaged a solid 4.8 yards per carry in his first two NFL seasons, garnering an increased workload in year two with slightly less efficiency. He's a 5-foot-7, 187-pounder who possesses good quick-twitch skills and sprinter's speed.
Again, there's a solid chance the Saints are happy with their depth chart and wouldn't have much of an interest in McLaughlin if the Broncos called. But he's an exciting player, one who might even give the Saints an eventual starting option for the post-Kamara era.
