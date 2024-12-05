Saints' Cam Jordan Is Team Nominee for Annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Thursday morning, and defensive end Cam Jordan is the team nominee for the Saints.
In a press release by the team, owner Gayle Benson said, "Cam’s dedication to this community has been evident since he became part of the Saints family 14 years ago. His true passion for helping people, especially our youth, shines through in everything he does. Whether on or off the field, Cam gives his full effort. He is a respected ten-year team captain, a devoted husband and father, and a compassionate servant to our community, making him the model Saint. I could not be more proud of Cam and all that he has accomplished."
Jordan consistently uses his off-day to be in the community, frequently visiting schools with an emphasis on mentoring, motivating and education. The Saints pointed that by the end of the season, Jordan will have visited over 20 schools and have presented each with a $10,000 donation to help provide them with school supplies, educational/extracurricular benefits to the students and staff for achievement and development.
All nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6. Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.
How to Support Cam Jordan
Fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.