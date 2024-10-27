Don't Miss the Action: Saints Week 8 Live Game Alerts and Notes!
The Saints are in a must-win situation when they play the Chargers, and we'll see what team shows up on Sunday afternoon.
INGLEWOOD -- The Saints have to produce a win on Sunday, and there's no other outcome that would be acceptable. New Orleans, who has lost five straight games, has to stop the bleeding and at least attempt to get their season back on track. They're down on strikes and can't afford more losses if they want to get back into the postseason, but the Chargers will prove to be a tall task for them. Keep updated with all of the action in our Week 8 game thread.
Pregame Notes
- Not seeing Marquez Valdes-Scantling active today isn't really a surprise. I mean, he got here five days ago. While there is some understanding of the offense based on his time with Matt LaFleur, he still has to learn some things. I'd expect him to make his Saints debut against the Panthers.
- There was a small chance that Derek Carr could have been the emergency third quarterback going into Sunday, according to Dennis Allen. However, I didn't see him on the field at all, and even if he was, the important thing would be seeing him throw passes.
- Not activating Dallin Holker today really gives some confidence in where Taysom Hill is at for the offense. I don't expect many limitations for him.
- Getting the offensive line back at almost full strength should help Spencer Rattler out in more ways than one. The protection is one thing, but getting the run game going with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Taysom Hill should be helpful.
- Saints offensive line in walkthroughs (left to right): Taliese Fuaga, Lucas Patrick, Connor McGovern, Cesar Ruiz, Trevor Penning.
