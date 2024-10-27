Saints News Network

NFL Week 8: Who's Missing in the Saints' Lineup vs. Chargers?

The Saints inactive list brings more encouragement to the table for New Orleans in a must-win game against the Chargers.

John Hendrix

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on as he is sidelined with an injury during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
INGLEWOOD -- The Saints just ruled out two players on their final injury report for Week 8, as they enter Sunday relatively healthy for their matchup with the Chargers. New Orleans is getting some major returns this weekend and the hope is that it helps the team turn it around for a win.

Saints Inactives List - Week 8

  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
  • Jaylan Ford
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
  • Dallin Holker
  • Khristian Boyd

In case you missed the Saturday moves, New Orleans signed Ugo Amadi to the active roster and waived Jordan Mims. They elevated Equanimeous St. Brown and Roderic Teamer from the practice squad. Lucas Patrick, Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, Chris Olave and Pete Werner are all back for the Saints.

