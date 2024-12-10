Saints' Current Draft Spot, Playoff Outlook and Projected Opponents After Week 14
Following Week 14's NFL action, we take another look at where the Saints are when it comes to the draft, division, playoff seeding and projected opponents for 2025. Despite their win over the Giants, there really wasn't any movement for them from last week.
Current Top 10 NFL Draft Order
- Giants (2-11)
- Raiders (2-11)
- Patriots (3-10)
- Panthers (3-10)
- Browns (3-10)
- Jets (3-10)
- Titans (3-10)
- Jaguars (3-10)
- Bears (4-9)
- Saints (5-8)
SAINTS REMAINING SCHEDULE: WAS, at GB, vs. LV, at TB
There's some conflicting information on the top draft spot if you look at Tankathon, but we're siding with NFL.com's Chad Reuter for the proper order. New Orleans is still in the Top 10 for their current pick.
NFC South Standings
- Bucs (7-6)
- Falcons (6-7)
- Saints (5-8)
- Panthers (3-10)
There's a new division after another Falcons collapse. It's not that surprising, as it was something we looked at before Thanksgiving. Atlanta should have a 'get right' game in Week 15 playing against Desmond Ridder and the Raiders on Monday Night Football, while the Bucs travel to the West Coast to take on the Chargers. New Orleans will have their work cut out for them when they host the Commanders.
NFC Playoff Seeding After Week 14
- Lions (12-1)*
- Eagles (11-2)*
- Seahawks (8-5)
- Bucs (7-6)
- Vikings (11-2)
- Packers (9-4)
- Commanders (8-5)
The Lions and Eagles have clinched a postseason spot, and the Saints currently sit at 12th in the conference. Again, their only realistic path to the postseason is through the NFC South. They'd need a colossal collapse from the Packers or Commanders at this point, and the Rams (7-6) are also in contention for a Wild Card.
Saints Projected Opponents (2025)
There's no movement this week on the projected opponents from last week. It's still the Cowboys and Packers based on where the Saints are in the division. Assuming the NFL continues their non-conference schedule approach after this season, the AFC South is the extra road game and it would be the Jaguars currently.
HOME: NFC South, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, NFC East (Cowboys)
ROAD: NFC South, Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, NFC North (Packers), TBD