Saints Complete Virtual Interview With Joe Brady For Head Coaching Position
The New Orleans Saints have completed a virtual interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, according to a team announcement on Friday evening. According to NFL rules, a coaching candidate with a playoff team can only be virtually interviewed through this weekend.
Brady's Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Playoffs this Sunday evening. Buffalo won the AFC East with a 13-4 record and is the second seed in the AFC.
Brady, 35, is in his third season with the Bills and second as their offensive coordinator. Buffalo finished with the second highest scoring offense in the NFL this season. They ranked 10th in total offense, finishing ninth in both passing and rushing yardage.
One of the most popular coaching candidates on the market, Brady is being pursued by several teams. For the Saints, he's the fifth coach that's been officially interviewed in some capacity.
• Brady
• Darren Rizzi
• Aaron Glenn
• Anthony Weaver
• Mike Kafka
New Orleans has also had reported interest in Mike McCarthy, Kliff Kingsbury, and Kellen Moore. However, they have not yet conducted an official interview with any of the three.
Joe Brady
A collegiate wideout for William & Mary from 2009 to 2012, Brady also started his coaching career with the school as a Linebacker Coach in 2013. After two years in that role, he took on a graduate assistant job at Penn State from 2015 to 2016.
Brady's first NFL job came when he was hired to join Sean Payton's staff with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Listed as an offensive assistant, Brady remained with New Orleans for two years.
LSU hired Brady away from the Saints in 2019, bringing him on as offensive coordinator. The Tigers won the national championship that season behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the most prolific offenses in NCAA history.
Those exploits earned Brady the offensive coordinator role with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He held that job for less than two full seasons. The Panthers let him go with five games remaining in the 2021 campaign.
Buffalo scooped Brady up early into the 2022 offseason. Originally brought on as a quarterback coach, Brady assumed the offensive coordinator role when the Bills fired Ken Dorsey 11 games into the 2023 season.
Since Brady's promotion to offensive coordinator, Buffalo has a 19-5 regular season record. The Bills have one of the most balanced attacks in the league, led by a 2024 MVP frontrunner in QB Josh Allen.
ICYMI: RIZZI INTERVIEWED BY SAINTS
The Saints announced on Friday afternoon that they've completed an in-person interview with Darren Rizzi for their head coach opening.
Rizzi was one of several candidates that New Orleans is expected to talk to this weekend. That known list includes Joe Brady (Bills) and Kellen Moore (Eagles). Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury reportedly put his interviews on hold to prepare for the Lions.
ICYMI: POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT FOR RIZZI
On Friday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network were the first to report that the Denver Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. The Broncos finished with a 10-7 record this season. They lost 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game last weekend.
Darren Rizzi finished the 2024-25 season as the interim coach for the New Orleans Saints. When Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start, Rizzi was promoted from special teams coordinator to the top spot.
The Saints won their first two games and three of their first four under Rizzi. Ultimately, Rizzi's record was 3-5 down the stretch as the Saints finished with a 5-12 record. However, Rizzi is the only one of five interim coaches in franchise history to win more than one game at the helm.