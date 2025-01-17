Saints Complete In-Person Interview With Darren Rizzi For Head Coach Opening
The Saints announced on Friday afternoon that they've completed an in-person interview with Darren Rizzi for their head coach opening.
Rizzi was one of several candidates that New Orleans is expected to talk to this weekend. That known list includes Joe Brady (Bills) and Kellen Moore (Eagles). Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury reportedly put his interviews on hold to prepare for the Lions.
Mike McCarthy is still on the radar, but no interview time has been scheduled as of right now.
Rizzi took over as the Saints interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired following a loss to the Panthers in Week 9. He made some very big changes immediately, and came out of the gate with some fire. However, the team came back down to reality and couldn't get into the postseason mix.
The Saints aren't the only team who is in on Rizzi, as the Jets interviewed him as well and Denver is also a natural spot to keep an eye on with them firing their special teams coach.
On Friday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network were the first to report that the Denver Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. The Broncos finished with a 10-7 record this season. They lost 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game last weekend.
Darren Rizzi finished the 2024-25 season as the interim coach for the New Orleans Saints. When Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start, Rizzi was promoted from special teams coordinator to the top spot.
The Saints won their first two games and three of their first four under Rizzi. Ultimately, Rizzi's record was 3-5 down the stretch as the Saints finished with a 5-12 record. However, Rizzi is the only one of five interim coaches in franchise history to win more than one game at the helm.
Rizzi, 54, is now one of several candidates up for the head coaching vacancy for the Saints. He is one of nine that New Orleans has either interviewed or are expected to speak to for the open job.
It's also highly possible that Rizzi ends up with another franchise next season. He's already interviewed with the New York Jets for their open head coaching spot. Rizzi could also land with a very familiar face next season.