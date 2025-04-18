Saints Could Be Ideal Landing Spot In Trade For $84 Million Superstar
The New Orleans Saints have some talent, but they don't have nearly enough to stay competitive in the NFC. At this point, it doesn't even seem like the Saints have a quarterback for the 2025 season after Derek Carr's year is in question due to a shoulder injury.
While the Saints will likely address the quarterback room in the NFL Draft, they still need to find help at cornerback, among other places, too. New Orleans traded away Marshon Lattimore last season and lost Paulson Adebo to free agency this offseason.
Could this put the Saints in position to swing a trade for a defensive back?
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently suggested the Green Bay Packers could be looking to trade their star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Though Moton didn't note any potential landing spots, the Saints could make sense in this situation.
"Regardless, the Packers' patience on the trade front may result in a post-draft move with Alexander's replacement primed to start in his rookie campaign," Moton wrote. "The oft-injured cornerback who has missed 20 games over the last two years will likely play elsewhere in 2025."
If the Saints are willing to pay Alexander's contract, this is a trade that makes sense. New Orleans needs cornerback help as bad as any team in the league and they're not going to find very many day one starting players in the draft, especially if their first-round pick is used on a quarterback.
Swinging a trade for Alexander might seem a bit out-of-character for the Saints, but it would make sense. Bringing in a solidified CB1 to lead the defense is the exact kind of move that could get a fanbase excited for the season. Pair this with the addition of a star quarterback in the draft and the Saints could shock some people next season.
