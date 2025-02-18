Saints Linked To 45-Touchdown Dual Threat Star To Replace Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints have a tough decision to make with veteran quarterback Derek Carr this offseason.
Carr is the clear top choice to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 from a talent perspective, but he's also the most expensive choice. And the Saints are well over the cap limit, sitting around -$60 million heading into the offseason.
Nick Igbokwe of Sportskeeda recently listed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as a potential replacement for Carr if the Saints opt to trade or cut their veteran signal caller.
"Jalen Milroe was the starting QB for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons. He spent his entire collegiate football career with the Crimson Tide and has learned from some of college football's finest coaching minds," Igbokwe wrote. "Milroe's biggest strength is his dual-threat ability, which is a big plus in the modern NFL. He could be the building block the Saints need and Moore should be able to fix minor concerns regarding his decision-making."
Milroe could be the best second round pick for the Saints regardless of whether they cut Carr or not.
Carr doesn't have a long future with the Saints as New Orleans will eventually turn the page to a younger signal caller. Grabbing Milroe in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft would give New Orleans a talented prospect to sit behind Carr for a year or two.
If the Saints end up cutting Carr, they could still draft Milroe and sit him behind a veteran free agent addition. The Alabama product showed a lot of promise in his college career, but he still needs quite a bit of polish before he could be the starting signal caller of the Saints.
