Saints Current Draft Spot, Unrealistic Playoff Outlook and Projected Opponents Update

Where things stand for New Orleans going into Week 16 action.

John Hendrix

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Darren Rizzi has made many changes and a fairly big impact with the Saints during his interim tenure, but the reality is the team will almost assuredly be sitting at home during the postseason. They've lost two 'must win' games now to the Rams and Commanders, and mathematically they are still alive for a shot at the NFC South. However, a ton has to happen for them to even get there. After Week 15 action, here's where things stand for New Orleans.

The Only Way the Saints Can Get Into the Playoffs

  • The Saints have to win out. They play in Green Bay for Week 16 on Monday Night Football, host the Raiders in Week 17 and take on the Bucs in Tampa for Week 18.
  • The Buccaneers need to lose out. They'll be in Dallas for Week 16 and then host the Panthers and Saints.
  • The Falcons can't win again. One more win by Atlanta and the Saints are out. They host the Giants in Week 16 then travel to play the Commanders and host the Panthers for their finale

Current Top 10 NFL Draft Order

The Saints are clinging to that Top 10 pick. It might be a little more solidified after next week too after they go up to Green Bay.

  1. Giants (2-12)
  2. Raiders (2-12)
  3. Patriots (3-11)
  4. Panthers (3-11)
  5. Titans (3-11)
  6. Jaguars (3-11)
  7. Browns (3-11)
  8. Jets (4-10)
  9. Bears (4-10)
  10. Saints (5-9)

SAINTS REMAINING SCHEDULE: at GB, vs. LV, at TB

NFL Week 15: What We Learned About the New Orleans Saints

NFC Playoff Seeding After Week 15

  1. Lions (12-2)*
  2. Eagles (12-2)*
  3. Bucs (8-6)
  4. Rams (8-6)
  5. Vikings (12-2)*
  6. Packers (10-4)
  7. Commanders (9-5)

Saints Projected Opponents (2025)

Again, no movement this week in terms of different opponents. Unless New Orleans somehow jumps over Atlanta, things feel pretty set. The only thing that could possibly change is what road game they'll get in 2025 for the NFC North. Jacksonville is still the projected road opponent for the TBD matchup, assuming the NFL sticks to their 17th game formula that resets after this year.

HOME: NFC South, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, NFC East (Cowboys)
ROAD: NFC South, Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Dolphins, NFC North (Packers), TBD

Published
John Hendrix
