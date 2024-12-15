NFL Week 15: What We Learned About the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints provided some major theatrics in Week 15's loss to the Commanders. The first 30 minutes of action were nothing compared to what team showed up in the second half. Still, the end result was the same for New Orleans, as they fell 20-19. It came down to the game's final play, but they couldn't convert it. Here's a look at what we learned about the team following the game.
What We Learned About the Saints In Week 15
There's Something About Spencer
The three-game stint where Spencer Rattler started didn't go accordingly to plan, but that didn't hinder the rookie from continuing to put in the work and learning. He said after the game that he knew he had to be ready, no matter what. He didn't sulk or have a bad attitude, and his week of preparation helped him come in as the true backup to provide a spark for the Saints offense.
While the stats might not jump out at you as earth-shattering, Rattler showed plenty of poise and purpose going in in a very tough spot. Imagine if the Saints would have converted the two-point attempt. He might be setting social media on fire. He still should, even if the Saints didn't get the win. There's some major growth Rattler showed and that's a big reason to feel encouraged that they might just have something here.
Saints Defensive Performance Was Better Than We Thought It Would Be
Any time you get eight sacks in a game, that's a really good day at the office. Two of those were no-gain plays by Willie Gay Jr. and Demario Davis, but the amount of pressure New Orleans was getting on Jayden Daniels was encouraging. The defense said coming into this game that Daniels was going to be 'annoying' and he was tough to bring down. I thought Washington's attack would be way better than it was, and naturally the first half wasn't too much to talk about, but that second half defense locked in. If we saw that for four quarters all season, then who knows where this team would be at right now.
Saints Refused To Go Down Without a Fight But Fall Just Short Against the Commanders
Any Playoff Aspirations Can Most Assuredly Be Put to Bed
Another losing season for New Orleans is on the horizon, and they needed to win this game to stay alive for a potential shot at the NFC South. Regardless of what Tampa and Atlanta end up doing, there's just too much going on for them to even try to figure out the Voodoo math in how they could get in. Facing the music means the Saints should end up getting a pretty good draft position. The players won't quit on each other, but at this point, 5-10 does seem inevitable going up to Green Bay for Monday Night Football.
Other Notes From Week 15
- Alvin Kamara's theatrical touchdown grab was something, but he also felt something on the play, according to Darren Rizzi. Kamara eventually went to the locker room and did not return with a groin injury. Rattler said that play was something they've been holding in the holster for a little bit.
- Kool-Aid McKinstry suffered a stinger and did not return. Marques Valdes-Scantling was evaluated following the collision with Jeremy Chinn and returned.
- Darren Rizzi said the end of the third quarter was totally mismanaged by the officials. He had the challenge flag in his hand and was talking to the official about it all. He said that the quarter was over and they let the play go on. He mentioned that replay assist was used on the questionable catch and that the support upstairs didn't think there was enough there to overturn it.
- Cam Jordan is up to 120.5 sacks in his career, as Jayden Daniels became the 48th different player he's taken down.
- Shawn Hochuli provided a Pool Report on the end clock sequence of the game. His explanation: "The covering official mistakenly stopped the clock in that situation. The clock should not have stopped." He said it's not a situation that is reviewable.
- Demario Davis went over 100 tackles for the 8th straight year. Seven of those have come in New Orleans.
- Chase Young has been playing pretty well lately and is really making a push here. I wonder if it's enough to see New Orleans try to get him back in the building, but we'll have to see where things land with the salary cap situation.