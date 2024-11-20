Saints News Network

BREAKING: Saints' Do-It-All Weapon Taysom Hill Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Taysom Hill is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Taysom Hill is going to have an even better bye week now. The Saints do-it-all weapon just took down NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Browns on Sunday. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday morning, which is the third weekly conference he has had in his career.

Hill was Week 5's NFC Offensive Player of the Week in 2022 for his game against the Seahawks and was also Week 14's Special Teams Player of the Week in 2018 for his job against the Bucs. He's also up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, which will be announced on Thursday.

Hill did something on Sunday that hasn't been since in the league since 1971. Hill became the first player with three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards and a pass completion since Chiefs running back Ed Podolak did it on Nov. 25, 1971. He also became the first non-running back with at least 125 rushing yards and three rush touchdowns in a game and is the first non-running back ever with multiple games with at least 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Hill's final stat line from the Browns included 7 rushes for 138 yards with 3 touchdowns, 1/2 passing for 18 yards and a pick, 8 catches for 50 yards on 10 targets with a fumble and a 42-yard kick return. He was the ultimate example of resiliency, as pointed out by interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

