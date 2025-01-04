Saints Downgrade Chris Olave and Pete Werner For Finale Against Bucs, Elevate Two
The Saints have announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Buccaneers. For starters, New Orleans has ruled out Chris Olave (head) and Pete Werner (concussion). They have elevated Millard Bradford and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Week 18.
RELATED: Will Louisiana's Own Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shine in the Saints Finale?
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said on Friday afternoon that the team was going to have some conversations and make a decision on whether or not Olave would play, but we weren't expecting to see him. It's honestly not worth it. He has been a full participant of practice for the past two weeks.
Pete Werner was questionable going into the game and was also a full participant on Friday, but he won't go. Rizzi said that he developed concussion symptoms following last Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Anfernee Orji or Nephi Sewell could be someone to take his spot, as we'll have to see where Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) is at.
New Orleans previously ruled out Derek Carr (left hand) and Kendre Miller (concussion), while Alvin Kamara (groin) is doubtful. Clyde Edwards-Helaire's elevation could mean the game-like testing for Kamara did not go that well. He's 50 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, and he might not get there. Both Carr and Kamara have wanted to play and have tried to do everything possible to get onto the field.
Juwan Johnson (knee) and Payton Turner (ankle) are both questionable going into Week 18, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) does not carry an injury designation. Turner and Johnson were limited on Friday, while Valdes-Scantling was a full participant.
The Saints will turn to rookie Spencer Rattler in the finale, who looks to have the offense put together a complete game. They've had some moments in various quarters, but just haven't been able to be consistent enough. A win for Tampa would give them the NFC South for the fourth straight year, something New Orleans did prior to that.
Regardless of Sunday's outcome, it's been a very disappointing Saints season and leaves a lot of questions going into the offseason. Will this be the last time we see Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu in a Saints uniform? They've both expressed a desire to continue playing, but it's not exactly set in stone.